The experts have had their say ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Rangers host Celtic this weekend in the first Old Firm of the Scottish Premiership season.

The Gers welcome their bitter rivals to Ibrox with both sides level on points, and with one defeat each to their name already in the league.

Both Glaswegian giants come into this one off the back of disappointing results in midweek too, with Rangers drawing a blank in a pedestrian 0-0 stalemate against Armenian champions FC Alashkert, and Celtic slipping to a 2-1 away defeat against AZ Alkmaar.

But who will get the better of Sunday’s vital showdown?

We’ve gathered up some of the best views and predictions from a number of high-profile pundits who will be keeping a close eye on the game...

John Barnes, speaking to Bonus Code Bets

“I don’t usually do score predictions ahead of a game, but I feel that it will be quite an even one and as it’s so early on in the season, neither team will want to lose.

“My prediction is a 1-1 draw.”

Kris Boyd, speaking to the Scottish Sun

“There is not a lot between them, with both vulnerable at the back.

“Rangers and Celtic were both knocked out the Champions League and then qualified for the Europa League, albeit a little unconvincingly.

“The pair of them have also lost away from home in the league to teams they would expect to beat.

“That’s why I’m not buying into the narrative that Rangers have been poor while Celtic have been outstanding.

“After Sunday, we will have a far better gauge of where both teams are really at. However, I still believe the home team are favourites.”

Chris Sutton, speaking to the Daily Record

“Let’s be clear here. Celtic have the firepower to go and win at Ibrox.

“Something doesn’t seem right inside Ibrox at the moment. Never mind the Covid issues, the performances this season have looked weak in comparison to last term.

“Maybe there is a hangover from their title success. Maybe there’s a bit of complacency. Maybe there is some uncertainty surrounding the future of individuals before the window closes.

“Whatever it is, Rangers are not firing. The two-legged win over Alashkert, who were hopeless, was abject.

“From what I’m seeing at the moment, Postecoglou’s team can win at Ibrox. They have the weapons.”

Charlie Adam, speaking to PLZ Soccer

“I think Rangers will win it by the odd goal. I’m going to go 2-1. I think there’ll be goals, but Rangers will edge it.”

Jamie Carragher, speaking to BBC Scotland

“It’s the rivalry, it’s when everyone down in England really takes notice.

“Everyone watches the Old Firm game.

“That would have been a top draw, as was the fact Celtic were top dogs and it was about trying to knock them off their perch. That’s what he did last season. He’ll want to keep that going being the competitor he is.