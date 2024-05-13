With Rangers’ dreams of wrestling back the Scottish Premiership crown hanging by a thread after Saturday’s Old Firm defeat to Celtic, Philippe Clement’s side face a quick turnaround when they entertain Dundee in their penultimate league game of the season.

Following their hugely damaging 2-1 loss to their fellow title hopefuls at Parkhead in which John Lundstram was sent off, the Light Blues return to Ibrox on Tuesday evening against a similarly out-of-form opponent, who were thrashed 3-0 by Hearts at the weekend.

Clement will know his charges must take care of their remaining two games and hit the goals trail in order to keep their extremely slim ambitions of a 56th top-flight alive, with Celtic now six points clear and boasting a superior goal difference.

The outlook is fairly bleak for the Govan outfit ahead of facing a Dundee team who saw their winless run extended to six matches in the capital after being blown away by the Europe-chasing Jambos. Tony Docherty’s men will aim to avoid losing all of their post-split fixtures, with back-to-back victories required to have any chance of qualifying for next season’s Europa Conference League.

And their task has been made somewhat easier after Gers boss Clement confirmed he will have ELEVEN first-team players unavailable for selection due to a combination of injuries and suspension.

Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the latest injury news from both camps:

1 . Abdallah Sima (out) - Rangers Brighton loanee is not likely to play again in a league match this term.

2 . Jordan McGhee (doubt) - Dundee Had to be substituted against Hearts at the week due to illness and his involvement will depend on his recovery.

3 . Oscar Cortes (out) - Rangers Colombian winger's future remains up in the air after suffering a muscle injury that has curtailed his loan spell