Two clubs in similarly poor form clash at Ibrox on Saturday in desperate need of maximum points.

Rangers face Dundee United on Scottish Premiership duty at Ibrox this afternoon with both sides desperately searching for a much-needed confidence booster.

The hosts have lost each of their last three matches by an aggregate score of 11-0, while the Tangerines head to Glasgow without a victory in the top-flight this season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors sacked manager Jack Ross following a brace of embarassing 9-0 defeats to AZ Alkmaar and Celtic last month.

Dundee United's Tony Watt and Rangers' James Tavernier during a Cinch Premiership match in February. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Giovanni van Bronckhost is also under some pressure after watching his side concede by three of more goals in recent outings against Celtic, Ajax and Napoli.

The Light Blues have failed to register a point in their Champions League group after crashing to heavy losses, including a 3-0 defeat to Serie A leaders Napoli on Wednesday night in an eventful fixture.

Victory for the Gers this weekend as theyr shift their focus back on domestic business is now considered essential with their city rivals already five points clear at the top of the table.

Due to the postponement of all football fixture across Britain last weekend, Rangers missed out on a trip north to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie, but they will be eager to make amends against a Dundee United team they have beaten in their previous seven meetings on home soil.

Their opponents have been leaking goals so far this season with 26 shipped in their first nine league and cup matches.

Another bad omen for the Tayside outfit if their failure to keep a clean sheet against Rangers in over 18 years, with caretaker boss Liam Fox tasked with ending that wretched run.

The club’s board are currently locked in talks with several candidates to fill the vacant managerial post - former Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson is believed to have rejected an official approach.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Dundee United

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Saturday, September 17th – kick-off 3pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will not be broadcast live. However, BBC Sportsound will provide online and radio updates throughout the match with Sportscene highlights on from 7.15pm.

SPFL clubs are no longer allowed to sell non-televised home games as a pay-per-view option in the UK and Ireland after a temporary agreement with Sky Sports ended.

Fans outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match live for subscribers on RangersTV.

What are the latest match odds?

RANGERS 1/9 | DRAW 8/1 | DUNDEE UNITED 18/1

According to the bookmakers, Rangers are strong favourites to end a three-match winless run. Striker Alfredo Morelos is 3/1 favourite to score first in the match, with Antonio Colak available at 10/3. Malik Tillman is priced at 5/1, with Rabbi Matondo the value bet at 6/1.

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Referee Kevin Clancy has been selected by the SFA to take charge of this match. He will be assisted by Alastair Mather and Graham McNellie, with David Munro named as the fourth official.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Dundee United?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has no fresh injury concerns following the defeat to Napoli in midweek, with veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor likely to continue deputising for Jon McLaughlin between the sticks.

Summer arrival Ben Davies is nearing a return to full fitness, while striker Alfredo Morelos will look to build on a positive display on Wednesday, which was the Colombian’s first start since March.

James Sands is available for selection with his dismissal against Napoli only set to affect European games, but fellow defenders John Souttar and Filip Helander remain on the treatment table.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos arrives at Ibrox for the Champions League fixture against Napoli. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Tom Lawrence, Ianis Hagi and Kemar Roofe also remain on the sidelines.