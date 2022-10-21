The Light Blues will welcome back a number of key players to face the Lions at Ibrox.

Rangers are aiming to extend their unbeaten Scottish Premiership run to five successive victories when they entertain sixth-placed Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Light Blues currently sit two points behind leaders Celtic in the table. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side followed up their 2-1 win over Motherwell last weekend with a narrow 1-0 victory over Championship side Dundee in the Scottish League Cup to book their place in the semi-finals of the competition and a trip to the national stadium.

John Souttar, right, struggled with the physicality and movement of Livingston striker Joel Nouble in Saturday's match. Picture: SNS

Van Bronckhorst took the opportunity to rest a number of key players on Wednesday night, opting instead to start several fringe players in need of game time with the likes of Ridvan Yilmaz, Scott Wright and James Sands all getting 90 minutes under their belt.

There will be an element of pressure on the Gers to secure maximum points and continue to build on the momentum they have started to build up domestically after Celtic take on Hearts in the lunchtime kick-off.

The Govan outfit have won 12 of their last 13 top-flight encounters against the West Lothian club and David Martindale’s men have a point to prove heading into back-to-back fixtures against the Old Firm clubs after losing games against St Mirren and Ross County.

The Lions did manage to soften the blow by defeating St Johnstone 1-0 at the Tony Macaroni Arena last Saturday, with summer signing Dylan Bahamboula scoring his first goal for the club.

It has been a largely inconsistent start to the season for Livingston, winning five and losing five Premiership matches each, but they still remain within two points of third-placed Hibernian and have a game in hand.

With VAR technology ready to be introduced in Scottish football this weekend, fans across the country must anticipate delays as match officials seek to limit the number of high-profile mistakes made during a match.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Livingston

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Govan

When: Satuday, October 22nd – kick-off 3pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will not be broadcast live. However, BBC Sportsound will provide online and radio updates throughout the match with Sportscene highlights on from 7.30pm.

Fans outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match live for subscribers on RangersTV.

What are the latest match odds?

RANGERS 1/6 | DRAW 7/1 | LIVINGSTON 14/1

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Referee David Munro has been selected by the SFA to take charge of the fixture. He will be assisted by Dougie Potter and Colin Drummond, with Steven Kirkland named as the fourth official. Greg Aitken is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Livingston?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has yet further defensive problems to address after left-back Ridvan Yilmaz picked up a knock on his knee in midweek and is now rated a doubt.

Midfielder John Lundstram is fit to start, despite being sent for scans on an underlying ankle issue, while Allan McGregor, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic and Ryan Kent were all rested on Wednesday night and are likely to return.

Striker Kemar Roofe made his first appearance since the Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in May and is expected to feature again as a substitute this weekend.

Van Bronckhorst also confirmed contract talks remain ongoing with Kent, Jack and Alfredo Morelos. Asked if he would like to see their futures sorted out prior to the winter break, the Gers boss said: “As a manager, yes. It’s not ideal to have players out of contract. As I have said before, I talked to the players. It’s up to them, it’s up to the club.

“Of course Ross Wilson is the one whose busy holding all the talks and negotiating with the players and their agents. We’ve seen it with Connor Goldson last season. It was very positive for me and the club that he signed a contract in the summer but you don’t want to be faced with those situations.

“Sometimes the situation is the way it is but as of right now I don’t have any update about if we are close or not. That’s the status.”