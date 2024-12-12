Rangers have made some changes to the team for facing Tottenham.

Rangers and Tottenham have named their starting teams ahead of a Europa League clash at Ibrox tonight.

Philippe Clement has a League Cup final with Celtic in under 72 hours time to consider and makes four changes. Danilo and Ianis Hagi are enforced changes with Nedim Bajrami and Mohamed Diomande coming in. Leon Balogun is replaced by Robin Propper and Ridvan Yilmaz replaces Connor Barron.

Ange Postecoglou has been dealing with an injury crisis at Spurs and lost Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven at centre-back prior to this. That means that midfielder Archie Gray is having to go in at centre-back.

Ibrox boss Clement said of this one: “It is a big challenge but that is what we like, that is what we love and that is what you want here also. We have already in this past year had a few really good opponents here on European nights and this club has a big history of that.

“So for the players these are very challenging and really nice evenings that they can write history in that way. That's why players want to play for Rangers also.

“We do not have Danilo and Hagi for selection but that was a decision we had to make in the beginning of September and with the circumstances that were there at that moment it's still the right decision, so it's finding a little bit of a new balance for this game also."

Here are the confirmed teams for Rangers vs Tottenham.

Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Proper, Yilmaz; Diomande, Raskin, Bajrami; Cerny, Igamane, Jefte.

Tottenham XI: Forster, Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Udogie, Bissouma, Maddison, Bentacur; Johnson, Werner, Son.