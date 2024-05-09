A bronze statue commissioned in 2022 will be located on the corner between Edmiston House and the Copland Road stand

Rangers have announced plans to unveil the statue of club legend Walter Smith outside Ibrox Stadium ahead of this season's Scottish Cup Final.

Smith, who died in 2021, is one of the most successful managers in the club’s history, having won 21 major trophies and guiding the Light Blues to the UEFA Cup final in 2008. He is due to be commemorated for his success with a bronze statue - commissioned in 2022 - which will be located on the corner between Edmiston House and the Copland Road stand.

Now the Gers have revealed their date for the announcement will take place on May 25th before they face Celtic in the end-of-season showpiece at Hampden Park later that day. The statue has been designed and sculpted by London-based artist Douglas Jennings, whose portfolio includes a statue of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in London.

A statement read: "Rangers Football Club are today delighted to announce it intends to unveil the statue of legendary manager, Walter Smith, ahead of the Scottish Cup Final. Walter’s contribution to Rangers in the modern era is without equal and, following a year-long process, his legacy will now be preserved in bronze on the corner of the stadium footprint between Edmiston House and the Copland Road stand.

"In keeping with his lofty stature in the history of the football club, the bronze piece has been designed and sculpted by esteemed London-based artist, Douglas Jennings, whose portfolio includes a statue of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in London and, in the football sphere, Jack Charlton and George Cohen.

"Under Walter’s tutelage, first as assistant manager to Graeme Souness before taking the reins permanently, Rangers lifted nine league titles in a row, as well three Scottish Cups and three League Cups.

"He would return to manage his boyhood club in 2007 following spells at Everton, as assistant coach to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, and, notably, the Scotland National Team, leading the club to the UEFA Cup final a year later before going on to collect a further three league titles without interruption, two Scottish Cups, and three League Cups.

"As a boy, Walter used to make the pilgrimage to the east terracing at Ibrox to watch his heroes, and it is only fitting that the great man will be forever immortalised in bronze at the location the east terracing once was."

Chairman, John Bennett, commented: “It is a poignant moment in the history of this great football club to unveil a statue of our legendary former manager, Walter Smith.

“The outpouring of tributes which arrived from near and far following his passing two-and-a-half-years ago speaks to Walter’s stature as both a human being and custodian of our historic football club, and there is no Ranger more deserving in the modern era of being honoured in bronze.

“I would like to place on record our thanks as a club to the artist and sculptor, Douglas Jennings, as well as internal and external stakeholders who have helped facilitate the process since the commissioning of the statue in October 2022.

“I’m sure the day of the unveiling will be one full of emotion for Walter’s wife, Ethel, his two sons, Neil and Steven, and the rest of the family. The work consolidates the significance of the great man and the place he occupies in the storied history of Rangers Football Club.”