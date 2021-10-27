Steven Gerrard himself has been linked with the Newcastle United vacancy in recent weeks but it is one of his coaches who could be leaving Glasgow soon.

Steven Gerrard’s trusted lieutenant Michael Beale is wanted in Wales. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Rangers first-team coach Michael Beale has emerged as a strong candidate for the vacant Cardiff City job.

Beale has been a part of Gerrard’s backroom staff since his appointment, but now the latest vacancy in the EFL Championship could entice him to become a manager in his own right.

Cardiff are on the lookout for a new boss after parting company with former Celtic defender Mick McCarthy.

In their search for a new manager, BBC Wales’ Rob Phillips says that Beale is being considered by the Welsh club’s board as they seek a successor.

This is also backed up by WalesOnline, who say that Beale fits the bill of a young manager who wants to bring through ‘home-grown’ players, as well as a modern tactical approach.

A departure from Ibrox would be a blow to Steven Gerrard, who has previously stated the importance of assembling a strong coaching team.

Appearing on Robbie Fowler’s podcast in February, Gerrard said: “It would take me 15/20 years to become as good as Michael Beale as an on-pitch coach, delivering sessions on a daily basis, so I let Mick be Mick Beale because he’s the expert.”

The 40-year-old has worked with Gerrard since the football legend began his coaching career, working with Liverpool's academy, before following him into Gerrard's revolution here in Glasgow.

Former St Johnstone midfielder Jody Morris is also under consideration and is ranked as second favourite amongst the bookmakers at the time of writing.

Ex-Celtic loanee Craig Bellamy, who played 15 times, scoring nine goals in a short spell, is also amongst the options.

Bellamy’s former Wales teammate Joe Ledley has thrown Neil Lennon’s name into the ring too, stating that the former Bhoys manager would be keen to take the role.

In an interview with BBC Radio Wales on Saturday, Ledley said: "It’s down to Cardiff to appoint the right person. I worked with Neil Lennon at Celtic and he would definitely be interested.”

Former Celtic captain Roy Keane is an outsider for the job, ranked as 12/1 by bookmakers. The former Manchester United man hasn't been in senior management since leaving Sunderland, but has worked as assistant to both Martin O'Neill and Paul Lambert at both Ireland and Aston Villa.