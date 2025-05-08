Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers Women will look to defend their Scottish Cup crown against Glasgow City

Two giants of Glasgow collide this month as defending champions Rangers take on Glasgow City in the Women’s Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

It’s a match which promises to offer plenty of excitement and intrigue as The Blue Belles aim to win the historic trophy for the second time in their history after defeating Hearts 2-0 in last year’s final.

Glasgow City are the most successful team in the competition’s history with nine triumphs but they are still seeking their first Scottish Cup in six years, with their last appearance in a final coming in a thrilling 3-2 defeat to Celtic three years ago.

Neither team are in the ascendancy when it comes to the league title race, with Hibs currently starting the month at the top of the league table, but after scoring a combined 234 goals between them, both teams have proven they are forces to be reckoned with when in full flow.

Many will be keen to get their hands on tickets for an historic event at Hampden that continues to grow in popularity with each passing year.

With that in mind, we take a look at how both teams made it to this year’s showpiece event and how fans can get their hands on tickets.

When is the Women’s Scottish Cup final?

Reigning Scottish Cup champions Rangers defend their crown against Glasgow City on Sunday 25 May at Hampden Park.

The match at the national stadium kicks off at 2pm UK time and will be shown live on BBC One or on the iPlayer for those wishing to stream the event online through a tablet or other electronic device.

How to get tickets for the Women’s Scottish Cup final

Tickets for next month’s final are available to purchase by logging into the official SFA website. Pricing starts at £12 for adults whilst Over 65’s and Under-16s can attend for £6.

Fans attending the game can also get a discount by using the code RANGERS_25 as explained on the club website. Jo Potter’s side won the competition for the first time in their history and are looking to become the first team to defend the trophy successfully since Hibs in 2018 when they won it three years in a row.

The road to Hampden Park

Rangers made it to the Women’s Scottish Cup final by beating Aberdeen 5-0 in a resounding semi-final triumph. Jane Ross netted a hat-trick while Rio Hardy and Lizzie Arnot also got on the scoresheet.

The Light Blues had already beaten Spartan 2-0 in the quarter-final, defeated Montrose 7-0 in round four and had recorded a 24-1 win over Westdyke Ladies to reach this stage.

Glasgow City ran out 4-0 victors in their semi-final against Motherwell, defeated league leaders Hearts 3-2 in a thrilling quarter-final, beat Celtic 3-2 in round four and claimed a 3-1 win over Patrick Thistle in round three. This fixture marks the first final between the two teams since 2009 when Glasgow City ran out 5-0 winners.