Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest headlines from Celtic and Rangers as summer transfer talk begins to take centre stage

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was honours even in the final Glasgow derby of the season as champions Celtic secured a 1-1 draw against runners-up Rangers to make new history as the Light Blues went seven home games without a victory for the first time ever.

It leaves the already crowned winners 17 points clear of their bitter rivals and in party mode after securing their fourth consecutive league title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Light Blues, on the other hand, are reflecting on a season to forget but are optimistic about their chances of bridging the gap under new owners in the 49ers next term.

The group have a whole host of big decisions to make on both the transfer and managerial front in the coming months as they decide whether to back Barry Ferguson on a full time basis or hand a war chest to a new head coach in the summer.

Meanwhile, Celtic are gearing up for a fifth consecutive title defence under a manager in Brendan Rodgers, who has never lost out on a league title during any of his two spells north of the border so far.

Paul Gascoigne gives Jamie Vardy to Rangers seal of approval

Former Ibrox hero Paul Gascoigne has claimed that soon-to-be out-of-contract Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy would be a shrewd signing for Rangers this summer as they prepare to go toe-to-toe with Celtic once again in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vardy, who has scored 199 times in 498 appearances for Leicester across all competitions, has confirmed his desire to leave the King Power Stadium at the end of the season after relegation, but is adamant that he still wants to play at the highest level despite speculation surrounding a move to either Wrexham and hometown club Sheffield Wednesday.

The former England international has been linked with a move to Wolves among others in the top-flight, but Gazza insists he’d be a great fit in Glasgow with Rangers.

When asked about the striker, 38-year-old Vardy told casinobeats.com: “Possibly. But Rangers is a tough team to play for. They expect you to be winning every game. But I’m sure he’d score some goals up there. Easy, no problem. Especially because he’s still got that pace.”

Celtic set for windfall amid ‘advanced stage’ claim

Celtic fans bidded farewell to Alexandro Bernabei in January when he completed a £4.5m move to Internacional in Brazil. The Argentine only made 23 appearances at Parkhead but has since found form in Brazil leading to talks over a potential move back to Europe with Spanish side Sevilla.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, Daily Record understands talks to sell Bernabei to Sevilla are at an ‘advanced stage’ while Real Betis have also sent scouts to watch the 24-year-old in action for Internacional.

The outlet explains that Celtic have a sell-on clause inserted into Bernabei’s contract which could lead to the club receiving a tidy windfall boost ahead of the summer if a move does materialise. The exact fee they’d be entitled to has not been disclosed at this stage.