The Nigerian attacker has just 12 months left to run on his current Ibrox deal and could now be on the move

Thompson Ishaka was once regarded as Rangers most exciting rising star who had previously attracted serious interest from a number of top clubs around the world for his ‘wizard like’ performances at Under-18 level.

Things haven’t quite gone to plan for the Nigerian attacker since then after being tipped to make his mark on the Gers’ first-team squad following a hugely successful trial period back in the summer of 2022.

Now, it’s been reported by the Daily Record that the 19-year-old is ‘close’ to completing a deal to sign for English Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the coming days. Highly-rated Ishaka, who predominantly plays as a winger, has been heavily involved with the Gers B team, playing in the UEFA Youth League and the Lowland League in recent seasons.

A product of Leicester-based Brooke House Football Academy, he made a name for himself while starring for his school team. Initially Rangers fans were blown away by Ishaka’s talent after the Ibrox club decided to take a closer look at the youngster. He went viral on social media after creating “plenty of noise” in a friendly match against Elgin City, during which he gave his opponent “nightmares” with some nifty footwork and searing pace.

That performance had supporters raving about their ‘next big thing’ before he had even put pen to paper, but talk of a permanent deal quickly fell silent and the club opted not to offer him a contract due to his age at the time, with Ishaka returning down south to try his luck. However, he headed back to Glasgow eight months later after turning 18 and Rangers eventually managed to land his signature, fending off the likes of Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven and Manchester in the process.

His capture was hailed as a ‘major coup’ at the time, but injuries have curtailed his game time and led his development to become stagnant. With Ishaka seemingly no closer to breaking into Philippe Clement’s senior team in the near future, it’s claimed he will now move to the City Ground and join Forest’s development squad.

The Reds’ sporting director Ross Wilson and his assistant Craig Mulholland both oversaw Ishaka’s switch to Rangers and are prepared to give him the chance to start afresh in England. Ishaka is out-of-contract at the end of this season and it looks as though Gers supporters will now have to watch his career progress from afar.