Rangers would 'snap your hand off' to secure ace's £5m transfer exit from Ibrox amid Sheffield United interest
A £5m fee is something Rangers would act quickly to secure for Tom Lawrence, according to a former player.
The attack-minded player has battled back from injury to form a regular part of Philippe Clement’s side. Amid an ongoing rebuild at Ibrox, he has been linked with moves to the likes of Ipswich Town and Sheffield United. A £5m fee has been claimed, but Alan Hutton isn’t so sure.
He believes the star’s injury record and lack of consistency is something that a club like Sheffield United would need to consider, but backs Chris Wilder to get something out of Lawrence in the Championship.
That said, the former Rangers right-back reckons it’s a fee that his ex-side would be more than happy to accept. He told Football League World: “Overall, he’s been very up and down. To be honest, he came in and a lot of people thought that he’d just come in and seamlessly move into the Rangers team.
“Yes, he’s been injury-hit, but we always look at stats, and I think it was three goals and three assists [in all competitions this season]. I just believe he should be getting higher numbers as a guy I played against.
“He was younger then, but you could see the talent was there. It’s not quite worked out for him this season, if Rangers can get that sort of number then they’d be snapping your hand off.
“£5m is a lot of money for a 30-year-old. I think if he went down he’d still have a lot to offer that team under Wilder, no problem, but, again, it’s [about] keeping him fit.”
