The latest transfer news from Rangers and Celtic on Deadline Day

After yesterday’s underwhelming Old Firm derby, both Rangers and Celtic still have some work to do in the transfer window. Both sides lacked attacking cutting edge as the match finished 0-0, meaning the Hoops remain six points clear of their Glasgow rivals.

It could be a busy day for Russell Martin, as he tries to finalise the Youssef Chermiti deal from Everton. The Portuguese striker is set to undergo his medical at Ibrox this afternoon. Chermiti will join Bojan Miovski as a late-window attacking addition, as the Macedonian made his debut in yesterday’s Old Firm.

On the other side of the city, Brendan Rodgers is set for an equally-hectic Deadline Day, as Celtic try to close the deal for Kasper Dolberg, among others. The Celtic boss will also have to offload a few players to balance out the squad, as a young winger looks set for a move to Birmingham City.

On what promises to be an action-packed Deadline Day, here’s a look at the latest transfer news from Ibrox and Celtic Park:

Rangers and Wrexham ‘submit offers’ for Norwich City star

Rangers are competing with Wrexham to sign Scotland International midfielder, Kenny McLean. The Gers may have a slight advantage over the Championship side, who have financial backing from Hollywood stars, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

McLean signed for Norwich City from Aberdeen in 2018, but now looks headed for the exit door. Growing up in Rutherglen, the midfield maestro is a Rangers fan and even travelled to watch his team play in Seville when they reached the Europa League final three years ago.

According to Football Insider: “Rangers and Wrexham are both in discussions for a deal for McLean and have offers on the table. The Scotland international started his first Championship game since returning from injury on Saturday, as Norwich beat Blackburn 2-0.

They also went onto say that it could be a ‘fairytale’ move for McLean, should he choose to come back to Glasgow: “McLean is a lifelong Rangers fan and has admitted in the past that it is a dream of his to play for the Glasgow giants. The Scottish midfielder played for his boyhood side in youth age groups, but never made a senior appearance for the club, leaving for St Mirren in 2008.”

Birmingham City wait on ‘green light’ from Celtic for Yang

Another club with celebrity financial backing, Birmingham City, are trying to acquire the signature of young Celtic winger, Yang Hyun-jun. The Blues have agreed a deal of £3 million for the South Korea International.

According to Sky Sports: “Birmingham City are waiting on Celtic to green-light a move for winger Hyunjun Yang. It’s understood negotiations over the weekend have brought the initial fee to around £3m, with add-ons still to be ironed out. If the move gets sanctioned, Yang could travel to Birmingham on Sunday night to undergo a medical.”

Yang has struggled with his consistency levels since moving to Celtic in 2023 and has also found himself mostly sitting on the bench. Should he make the move to Birmingham, he will be reunited with former Celts, Kyogo Furuhashi and Tomoki Iwata.