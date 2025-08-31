Celtic and Rangers learn Europa League fixture details after UEFA confirmation

Celtic and Rangers have discovered the details of their eight league phase fixtures

UEFA have confirmed the running order of Celtic and Rangers Europa League league phase fixtures and when the matches will be played.

Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops were drawn to face Roma (Italy), Feyenoord (Netherlands), Braga (Portugal), Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Sturm Graz (Austria), Midtjylland (Denmark), Utrecht (Netherlands) and Bologna (Italy) on Friday.

Russell Martin’s Gers were paired against Porto (Portugal), Roma (Italy), Braga (Portugal), Ferencvaros (Hungary), Ludogorets (Bulgaria), Sturm Graz (Austria), KRC Genk (Belgium) and SK Brann (Norway).

And European football’s governing body have now clarified kick-off times and when each game will take place over the coming months.

Celtic’s confirmed UEL league phase fixture details:

Celtic will kick off their league phase campaign with a trip to Serbia in late September, with their first home game scheduled for the start of October. The Hoops have two away trips in November and round off their fixtures back at Parkhead at the end of January.

Matchday 1: Wednesday, September 24 - Red Star Belgrade (A) - 8pm KO

- 8pm KO Matchday 2: Thursday, October 2 - S.C. Braga (H) - 5.45pm KO

- 5.45pm KO Matchday 3: Thursday, October 23 - SK Sturm Graz (H) - 8pm KO

- 8pm KO Matchday 4: Thursday, November 6 - FC Midtjylland (A) - 5.45pm KO

- 5.45pm KO Matchday 5: Thursday, November 27 - Feyenoord (A) - 5.45pm KO

- 5.45pm KO Matchday 6: Thursday, December 11 - AS Roma (H) - 8pm KO

- 8pm KO Matchday 7: Thursday, January 22 (2026) - Bologna (A) - 5.45pm KO

- 5.45pm KO Matchday 8: Thursday, January 29 (2026) - Utrecht (H) - 8pm KO

Rangers confirmed UEL league phase fixture details:

Rangers will kick off their league phase journey at home in late September, with their first away game scheduled for the start of October. The Light Blues have two home matches in November and round off their fixtures with a trip to Portugal at the end of January.

Matchday 1: Thursday, September 25 - KRC Genk (H) - 8pm KO

- 8pm KO Matchday 2: Thursday, October 2 - SK Sturm Graz (A) - 8pm KO

- 8pm KO Matchday 3: Thursday, October 23 - SK Brann (A) - 5.45pm KO

- 5.45pm KO Matchday 4: Thursday, November 6 - AS Roma (H) - 8pm KO

- 8pm KO Matchday 5: Thursday, November 27 - S.C. Braga (H) - 8pm KO

- 8pm KO Matchday 6: Thursday, December 11 - Ferencvaros (A) - 5.45pm KO

- 5.45pm KO Matchday 7: Thursday, January 22 (2026) - Ludogorets Razgrad (H) - 8pm KO

- 8pm KO Matchday 8: Thursday, January 29 (2026) - FC Porto (A) - 8pm KO