Philippe Clement has already started transfer planning ahead of the summer window - but what is the latest rumour mill saying about who might sign for Rangers?

Throughout the January transfer window, several names were linked with the Ibrox club. Some were knocked down, some signed, others were left with what could have been tales. But the same will happen again this summer as the Light Blues look to bolster their ranks.

A host of stars have been touted in recent months with boss Clement already looking ahead to next campaign. While a summer of change is anticipated, a sprinkling of experienced heads are likely to remain part of the Belgian's long-term plans

Speaking earlier this month about the impact his senior players are having on the squad, Clement admitted: "With Jack Butland, Tav (James Tavernier), Connor Goldson and Lunny (John Lundstram), they are all players who are like my assistants on the pitch to help with the story and to keep control of the story in the moments when the storm is going on and it's more difficult for the younger players. So, that's a real crucial thing."

Expanding further when asked to describe the leadership qualities he sees in skipper Tavernier, Clement stated: "A lot of things. he was also the first person I talked with in the club when I came, to see where the fire was burning or where the different fires were burning, so we could solve that quickly.

"He was really open and honest about the club, the squad, the dressing room. About himself also, and being critical about that. That was a very open and honest talk and that's been crucial. To step into a building in a moment where things weren't going well and to know what buttons to press. In that way the four of them have been really influential.

"Another way that's been really positive. Sometimes you have four or five players who are influential but they don't get along that good because they all want to be the main guy. That's not the case with the four of them, they have really good unity."

So, taking the rumours, Clement's thoughts and current first-team stars into account, GlasgowWorld takes a look at what a Rangers XI next season could look like based on rumours around the club this year.

There's some old favourites remaining in the ranks. But a Wolves man and a Scotland striker could just give Rangers an added edge.

1 . GK - Jack Butland Will undoubtedly attract plenty of interest from a host of clubs down south this summer as he looks to add more clean sheets to his already eye-catching tally, but he's loving his football in Glasgow and seems committed to the cause.

2 . RB - James Tavernier Set to enter his 10th season at the club and is developing into a Rangers legend. Has shown outstanding commitment and loyalty to the club and continues to lead by example.

3 . CB - Connor Goldson Alongside Tavernier is likely to be another familiar face. The Englishman penned a new contract through until 2026 and has been a central figure in the Rangers XI for a number of years now. That's not expected to change.