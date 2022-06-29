The 19-year-old featured predominantly for the Gers ‘B’ team last season and scored on his senior debut against Hearts in May.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers youngster Cole McKinnon has signed a new three-year-deal with the Ibrox club - and could be loaned out next season.

The promising 19-year-old made his senior debut against Hearts on the final day of the Premiership season in May and scored in the 3-1 win at Tynecastle.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McKinnon was also voted players’ player of the Year for the Gers B team after impressive performances in their maiden Lowland League season and in the UEFA Youth League, SPFL Trust Trophy and Glasgow Cup.

Rangers' Cole McKinnon celebrates scoring on his debut against Hearts.

The midfielder has represented Scotland at Under-19 level but his immediate future may lie elsewhere with a number of lower league clubs in Scotland lining up a temporary move this summer.

Head of the Rangers Academy, Craig Mullholland told the club’s official website: “We are delighted that Cole has extended his stay at Rangers for a further 3 years.

“Cole has made excellent progress in the last 12 months and he has impressed the Academy staff and also importantly the manager and his staff resulting in his first team debut, a goal and now this well deserved contract.

“It is important that all of our Professional Development Phase players have a very clear plan both from a pathway and development perspective and we have worked closely with Cole and his representatives to agree a plan that will allow him to continue on the positive trajectory that he is currently on.

“No doubt a big factor in Cole deciding to commit to Rangers was his own debut and the fact that nine of his Academy colleagues also featured in the first team last season, demonstrating the opportunity that now exists for our young players.

“He has an outstanding desire to win, is a supporter who cares about the club and we are all very excited to see him maximise the potential he has in the coming years here at Rangers.”

McKinnon is attracting strong loan interest with Championship side Partick Thistle chasing his signature.

Jags boss Ian McCall is keen to add reinforcements to his midfield options, but he faces stiff competition from League One side Falkirk to land the talented teenager.

McCall has a close relationship with Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson and has previously utilised his Ibrox connections to bring several players to Firhill in recent seasons.

GlasgowWorld understands Rangers are keen for McKinnon to get regular first-team action under his belt after enjoying a successfull stint at East Fife last year.