The Midlands club are looking to add a defensive midfielder in the upcoming transfer window

Former Aston Villa star Ray Houghton insists manager Steven Gerrard could swoop for Rangers midfield duo Joe Aribo and Glen Kamara in the January transfer window.

The Midlands club are reportedly in the market for a defensive midfielder with Tottenham’s Harry Winks and Chelsea’s Ross Barkley, who spent time on loan at the club last season, rumoured as potential options.

However, Liverpool legend Houghton, who left Anfield for Villa Park in 1992, reckons Gerrard might return to his old stomping ground to try and entice the pair south of the border.

Both players remain under contract at Ibrox, with Finland international Kamara recently signing a contract extension until the summer of 2025.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara will miss Thursday's Europa League match against Brondby through suspension after being sent off against Sparta Prague last month. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Speaking to Bettingexpert, Houghton stated: “It depends what you want them for. If they want a deep lying midfielder, then you would go with Harry Winks.

“If you are looking for an offensive midfielder, you certainly should be looking at Ross Barkley, who knows the club, as he has been there on a loan spell.

“I think, with Steven, what we mustn’t forget either is that he was at Rangers for a few years, so he has seen a few players up there that he might like as well.

“Like Glen Kamara, as an example. I watched Glen when he played for Finland against the Republic of Ireland, I didn’t know much about him before, and I was impressed by him.

“He controlled the back four, got the ball down, and was a continuity player. Kept it nice and easy. So Steven knows him. That could be a name there.

“And then you’ve got Joe Aribo. He’s out of contract, and he’s not going to sign a new one.”

Meanwhile, Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor reckons anyone who thinks Aribo has only become a key player recently is clueless.

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo was in fine form during the 3-0 win over Dundee at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Nigerian has been a standout performer for the Light Blues this season and netted his third goal in five games during Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle.

He said: “It’s not just the last few weeks - Joe’s form has been good the last few years.

“I think it’s doing him a bit of disservice by saying he’s been doing well the last few games. Joe has been brilliant since he came to Rangers.