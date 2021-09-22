The Finnish international has been a star performer for Steven Gerrard’s side in recent seasons

Rangers have been handed a major boost ahead of tonight’s Premier Sports Cup quarter final against Livingston with the news that Glen Kamara has committed his future to the club until 2025.

The midfielder, who joined from Dundee in 2019 for £50,000, has been a star performer for Steven Gerrard’s side and admits the decision to put pen to paper on contract extension was an “easy” one to make.

Kamara’s standout displays caught the eye of a host of English and European clubs, linking him with a move away from Ibrox over the summer.

However, the 25-year-old has ended any speculation surrounding his future, by inking fresh terms and has set his sights on lifting more silverware with the Gers.

“I am delighted to have committed my long-term future to Rangers,” he told the club’s website.

“I have absolutely loved my time here and being a part of the title-winning team last season has given me the hunger to try to win even more in the seasons ahead.

“It was an easy decision for me to sign and I want to thank the manager, Ross Wilson and the board for the faith they have shown in me.”

Steven Gerrard was full of praise for the Finnish international, insisting Kamara plays a pivotal role in his starting line-up.

He stated: “Glen is a highly respected member of our squad, who has displayed outstanding technical ability and leadership since he signed for Rangers.

“He plays an integral role in our system and is vital to our style of play. As a staff, we have really enjoyed watching him develop and thrive in our environment.