Reaction as Rangers defy Uefa with national anthem rendition in Queen tribute

Rangers’ and Napoli’s player observe a minute’s silence to mark the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Scotland’s Rangers and Italy’s Napoli at Ibrox stadium in Glasgow, on September 14, 2022. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A request had been made by Rangers to European football’s governing body to allow the playing of the national anthem ahead of their Champions League tie with Italians Napoli at Ibrox.

Strict Uefa protocol dictates that only the Champions League anthem is to be played before however, in a statement issued before kick-off, the club tweeted: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be honoured this evening at Ibrox with a minute’s silence, a display created by the Union Bears, and a rendition of the National Anthem. If you are attending tonight’s match, we encourage all supporters to be in their seat for 19:50.”