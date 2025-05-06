Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leeds United chairman is part of the 49ers delegation wanting a takeover of Rangers.

Broadcaster Richard Keys has made a bold statement over a blockbuster boss that he claims possible Rangers investor Paraag Marathe has reached out to.

Marathe was part of a 49ers Enterprises delegation who visited Ibrox last week ahead of a proposed takeover. The US-based consortium also own Leeds United, who have just been promoted to the Premier League, with the chairman forced into a public backing of boss Daniel Farke amid speculation around his future.

One of the first jobs for Marathe and co should the Rangers takeover - branded as ‘imminent’ over the weekend - be completed is a new manager. Barry Ferguson is the interim caretaker until the end of the season and there have been several names linked.

Jose Mourinho claim made amid next Rangers manager hunt

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is one A-lister candidate mentioned and reporting by teamTALK has suggested that the ‘Special One’ would be open to taking the job. He faced off against Rangers in the Europa League this season and admitted in the future he would be open to taking either the Ibrox gig or manager’s chair at Celtic, sparking debate over whether the former Chelsea and Man Utd boss would work in Govan right now. Former Sky Sports presenter Keys has claimed Marathe has Mourinho is his phone book and the only reason Farke has been backed is because the Portuguese gaffer couldn’t be convinced on Leeds United.

He wrote in his blog: “Arsene Wenger argues the established clubs have made it very, very hard for a team to break into the elite. If what’s happened in the last two seasons is anything to go by he’s got a point. So there’s the warning for Leeds, Burnley and whoever makes it from the play-offs. Enjoy it, spend wisely but don’t get too excited. The established clubs are now running a closed shop. It’s come about by stealth, but it’s happened.

“Leeds’ chairman Paraag Marathe is quite pleased with himself after publicly backing Daniel Farke ‘I have ended the speculation’ he said. ‘He is my man’. What he’s not saying is he started the speculation by offering Farke’s job to Jose Mourinho. I know that for a fact. It was Mourinho who actually ended the speculation by turning the offer down. It was a smart move by Marathe. Mourinho would’ve set Elland Road alight and the PL is always better when he’s working in it.”

Pundit backs Mourinho for Rangers

Keys added: “Sadly Marathe couldn’t convince Mourinho that Leeds won’t be fighting a relegation battle next season. That’s not something the Special One wants. Perhaps he’s right. Perhaps he agrees with Wenger, but it’s a pity. Without question Farke has done a terrific job getting Leeds up. He’s become to a C’ship promotion bid what Big Sam was to PL survival, which is why he would’ve walked into another job - at Leicester or Saints perhaps, and done it all over again. That’s why we shouldn’t feel too sorry for him. He would definitely have been in a job there next January at those clubs. There are no guarantees he will be at Leeds.”

One Rangers-minded pundit who will hope Marathe gets in touch with the Fenerbahce boss is Derek Ferguson, brother of caretaker Barry. He told Ibrox News: “It’s a tough decision. If you want the best you’ve got to pay. I’d love Mourinho to come in but he has that buy-out clause and probably can’t afford him.

“When he was at Ibrox for the recent European tie, I felt he was feeling the club out. It’d be a perfect challenge for Mourinho, at a club with the stature of Rangers and needing to catch a club across the city that has dominated for so long. He could be the man who turns that around. Money talks, so whether that can be done I don’t know. If I was in charge, it’d be a no-brainer.”