Rangers have three more fixtures left to play before the end of the season

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers’ takeover by the 49ers Enterprises continues to bubble away behind the scenes. The Gers are 2nd in the Scottish Premiership table with three fixtures left to play before the end of the season. They will be hoping that they can challenge for the title next year.

Barry Ferguson remains in caretaker charge until a permanent boss is found. He was named interim boss after Philippe Clement was sacked. The Gers drew 1-1 at home to Celtic over the weekend in the latest Old Firm clash.

Rangers managerial update regarding Marco Rose emerges

According to Football Insider, the 49ers will take the reins in June and it is a ‘real possibility’ that Marco Rose could come in as their new manager. The group has close ties with Red Bull and he has worked with organisation in the past.

Rose, 48, is out of work at the moment and will be weighing up his options. He was last in charge of RB Leipzig and was sacked in March. The German could now get the opportunity to return to the dugout with the Gers if they are able to tempt him to Scotland.

The former Hannover 96 and Mainz 05 defender hung up his boots in 2011. He has since delved into the managerial world and landed his first role at FC Lokomotive Leipzig. The East Germany-born man has since had spells at Red Bulls Salzburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund, along with RB Leipzig.

Rangers to benefit from Red Bull sponsorship

Finance expert Stefan Borson has said that Rangers will benefit from the 49ers’ association with Red Bull. The sponsorship will boost their revenue. This in turn could result in a bigger budget to help attract players down the line as they look to get closer to Celtic.

Borson has told Football Insider: “It’s hard to say how much the Red Bull sponsorship could be worth. Their entire commercial sponsorship revenue for last season was £9million. That was sponsorship and advertising, and then £1million of other revenue.

“Then they had retail that was about £11.5million. The sad reality for Rangers is that front of shirt is not that valuable. The talk is that the current one is only about £3million a year for front of shirt. “Even if you double it, it’s only adding another £3million. The interesting thing about Rangers, unlike the Premier League, is that the money is all skewed towards gate receipts.

“So, unlike the Premier League, where gate receipts are a small proportion of a club’s overall revenue, in the Scottish Premiership with Rangers and Celtic, the gate receipts are a huge chunk. In second place is the Uefa block of broadcast. So, for Rangers, you had £44million of gate receipts, then you had £17million of Uefa. Then you had all of the commercial, but that includes retail, so that includes all the kit stuff. That was £20million.

“But just right in there is £3million of front of shirt. The total revenue was just under £90million, and the shirt sponsor was only £3million, so it’s only three per cent. It’s a very small element. So, with Rangers, it’s just not about front of shirt. Don’t get me wrong, all of it is incrementally important, but the key drivers remain gate receipts, hospitality and Uefa.”