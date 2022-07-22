The Turkish international has agreed personal terms to come to Ibrox, with big shoes to fill after Calvin Bassey departed to Ajax for a club-record fee.

In what has already been a hectic transfer window for Rangers, with six incomings and eight departures, it is set to get even busier.

Giovanni van Bronkhorst is prepared to continue spending some of the money that the Scottish side received from the sales of Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey.

Welsh international Rabi Matondo and Liverpool’s Ben Davies recently arrived at Ibrox, as have the likes of Antonio Colak, Tom Lawrence and Mark Tillman.

A new name is set to be added on what is becoming a long list of signings as the Rangers squad for the 2022/2023 season begins to take shape.

Turkish defender Ridvan Yilmaz is close to joining the Glasgow outfit, with a transfer fee and personal terms agreed with Besiktas.

Here is everything you need to know about Yilmaz; such as how much Rangers are paying for his services, his salary and where he fits in the starting eleven.

Who is Ridvan Yilmaz and what position does he play?

Ridvan Yilmaz is a Turkish football player that currently plays for Besiktas in the Super Lig.

The 21-year-old left full back represents the Turkish national team internationally and has featured five times since debuting in May 2021.

Yilmaz has been with Besiktas for all his career, emerging through the youth ranks since he joined the club in 2009.

Since he made his professional debut against Caykur Rizespor as a late sub on 8 April 2019, the young defender has gone on to win the league title in the 20/21 season.

He also boasts Turkiye Kupasi (2020/21) and Super Kupa (2021) triumphs.

Over his near-three years in the first team, Yilmaz has accumulated 52 domestic appearances including four goals.

Primarily, Yilmaz features on the left full back position, but has also played further forward as either a left wing back or a left midfielder.

Is he close to joining Rangers?

Bryan Cristante of Italy is challenged by Ridvan Yilmaz of Turkey during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group A match between Turkey and Italy (GETTY)

A number of reliable football journalists and news organisations have confirmed that Ridvan Yilmaz’s move to Rangers is not a matter of if but when.

According to the likes of Fabrizio Romano, the Turkish international will be announced soon as a Gers player.

What transfer fee will Rangers pay Besiktas?

As per a number of reports, Rangers will pay a transfer fee that totals to €6 million / £5.1 million.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have agreed a 20-percent sell-on fee.

How much money will Ridvan Yilmaz earn at Rangers?

The specifics of the wage that Yilmaz will receive when at Rangers is yet to be made official.

Reports suggest that Yilmaz has agreed a five-year deal with the Glasgow side.

However, it is expected that he will earn more than he did with Besiktas, which was a surplus of £27,000 per week.

How does he fit in Rangers’ starting eleven?

Rangers have been avidly looking for another left-back to slot right into Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Gers.

Borna Barisic is Rangers’ only senior left-back remaining at the club after Calvin Bassey departed to Ajax for a club-record £22.9 million fee.

It is likely that Yilmaz will come straight into the first eleven, though he will have to compete with Barisic.

Who have Rangers signed and sold so far in the summer transfer window?

The following is Rangers FC transfer activity during the 22/23 summer transfer window so far:

Players signed

Rabbi Matondo has signed a deal until the summer of 2026

Ben Davies - defender, from Liverpool (£4.23 million)

Rabbi Matondo - winger, from FC Schalke (£2.70 million)

Antonio Colak - striker, from PAOK (£1.89 million)

Tom Lawrence - winger, from Derby County (free transfer)

John Souttar - defender, from Hearts (free transfer)

Malik Tillman - midfielder, from Bayern Munich (loan)

Players sold

Sold to Ajax, July 2022 Fee: £23m

Calvin Bassey - defender, to Ajax (£22.9 million)

Joe Aribo - midfielder, to Southampton (£6.39 million)

Cedric Itten - striker, to Young Boys (£1.64 million)

Jake Hastie - winger, to Hartlepool (free transfer)

Andy Firth - winger, to Connah’s Quay (free transfer)

Lewis Mayo - defender, to Kilmarnock (loan)

Ben Williamson - midfielder, to Dundee (loan)

Leon Balogun - defender (released)