Exit-linked Rangers defender expected to play important role as Philippe Clement makes stance clear
Ridvan Yilmaz has been the subject of transfer interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray.
Rangers left back Ridvan Yilmaz was the subject of one of biggest sagas of the January transfer window but will ultimately remain at Ibrox until the end of the season.
Football Scotland understands that the Gers turned down TWO deadline day offers from Galatasaray in order to keep the Turkish defender at the club. The Super Lig giants are huge admirers of the defender and reports from outlet Fotomac had even claimed that manager Okan Buruk had phoned the player earlier in the window for talks about a move.
Yilmaz - who joined from Galatasaray’s bitter rivals Besiktas 18 months ago - has somewhat struggled to force his way into the first-team ahead of Borna Barisic in the left-back slot.
The 22-year-old was limited to just nine league appearances in his first season under Michael Beale, but has improved on that record this term since the arrival of Philippe Clement with 15 league appearances, whilst also scoring his first ever goal for the club against Hibs last month.
In recent weeks Yilmaz, who deputised for the injured Barisic, has started to show signs of promise with his attacking runs and desire to get forward. This upturn in form is thought to be a key factor in Philippe Clement’s decision to keep him at the club.
While it is also widely reported that Rangers were reluctant to let Yilmaz go for anything less than £4m in the January window. The collapsed transfer of Brazilian left back Jefte from Fluminense is thought to be another important factor and his failed transfer to Glasgow meant that Rangers would have been left short in the left back area if they sold Yilmaz.