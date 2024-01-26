Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has held talks with Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz over a potential transfer, according to reports.

The Turkish champions are keen to bolster their defensive options as they aim to defend their Super Lig title, while they also have the added challenge of competing in the Europa League knockout rounds next month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yilmaz signed for the Light Blues in 2022 in a deal thought to be in the region of £3.4m. The 22-year-old initially struggled for game time in his first season with just nine appearances, but has shown signs of promise in recent months following the arrival of Philippe Clement.

He has been a regular fixture for the Ibrox side in recent weeks and netted only his second goal for the club in the 3-0 league victory over Hibs at Easter Road. However, it could well prove to be one of his final appearances amid reports of a move back to the Turkish Super Liga.

Turkish outlet Fotomac claims that Buruk has held 'positive' phone discussions with Yilmaz about making a loan move to Rams Park this month. They claim that although Yilmaz has been open to the discussions, he is not interested in having a permanent transfer obligation in the contract.

Rangers face a conundrum on whether to keep Yilmaz at the club due to his upturn in form. Earlier this week, ex-Gers star Neil McCann said: "I think there’s still a chance he could have a future, if they don’t get a replacement ready to bring in then I’d find it strange they’d let Ridvan Yilmaz walk out the door."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A potential departure for Yilmaz is largely dependent on who Philippe Clement opts to bring in during the closing days of the window, although one player who is likely to sign appears to be Brazilian left back Jefte from Fluminense.