The BBC and talkSPORT pundit has leapt to the defence of Philippe Clement’s side following the decision to award Hibs a spot-kick

Robbie Savage has been left perplexed by referee John Beaton’s decision to award Hibs a penalty in Sunday’s 3-3 Premiership draw with Rangers at Easter Road.

A hat-trick from Hamza Igamane was not enough to secure victory for Philippe Clement’s side in the capital as a late Rocky Bushiri header earned a dramatic share of the spoils for the Leith outfit.

The visitors looked on course to follow up their Old Firm derby win against Celtic when Moroccan ace Igamane fired them into an early two-goal lead, but Hibs regained their composure after a nervy start and drew themselves level courtesy of Martin Boyle’s double.

Igamane restored the Light Blues’ advantage at a time when the home side appeared to be in the ascendency before late heroics from Bushiri stretched Hibs’ unbeaten run to six games and saw the Gers drop further points on their travels.

However, it was ref Beaton’s call to point directly to the spot just after the hour mark that has caused so much controversy, leaving manager Philippe Clement incensed after Ianis Hagi was deemed to have caught Josh Campbell as he entered the box.

And loudmouth pundit Savage believes Clement is correct to demand an answer from the Scottish FA’s head of referee operations Willie Collum over the decision after being left completely baffled after reviewing the incident.

Speaking live on BBC Radio 5 Live’s 606 show on Sunday evening, Savage cried: “How is that a penalty? The Hibs player kicked the Rangers player. Never a penalty.

“He (Hagi) got goal side and he got kicked. If he gets in front and he gets kicked, how is that a penalty? He was goal side, he got his body between the goal and the ball and he got kicked. Hagi was goal side.”

The flashpoint was debated between James McFadden and Kris Boyd post-match on Sky Sports. Asked for their verdict, McFadden started of by noting: “When the referee makes the decision that it’s a penalty, it’s definitely not getting overturned. Again, you look at the attacking side of it, I think it’s a great run from Campbell.

“When Chris Cadden comes inside, Jefte has to follow him so the space is there. It’s great awareness from Campbell to try to get inside Hagi and I just think there’s a little bit of desperation from Hagi getting back. The lean into the back of Josh Campbell, a little push with the arm on the back, is probably enough for me.”

Boyd waded in with his view, stating: “I think it’s one of those ones when you look at it, Hagi is probably a yard out of position. He tries to get his leg back across, but by doing that you then run the risk of the forward player being clever and Campbell is clever by sticking his leg in between to initiate the contact. As soon as there’s contact, he’s going down.

“I do think it’s a very soft penalty, but it’s good play from Campbell to get his body in that position and ask the question of John Beaton. Looking back at it, Ianis Hagi will probably think to himself ‘if I’d just been a little yard closer’, but it’s a contact sport and there is a coming together. It’s soft but I can understand why it’s been given.”