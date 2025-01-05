Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Philippe Clement was left seething as he questioned one major decision that went against his Rangers side in the 3-3 draw with Hibs

Philippe Clement was left furious over another controversial decision that had a major bearing on the outcome of Rangers 3-3 draw with Hibs after the hosts were awarded a second half penalty at Easter Road.

The Light Blues’ away day woes continued in the capital following a six-goal Scottish Premiership classic to ensure they have now dropped points in seven of their 10 league games on their travels this term.

Hamza Igamane bagged a deadly hat-trick, but it wasn’t enough as Hibs staged a stirring comeback in Leith to leave Clement with plenty to ponder. In particular, referee John Beaton’s call to award the home side a spot-kick on the hour mark after Ianis Hagi was deemed to have fouled Josh Campbell inside the box, which allowed Martin Boyle to slot home his second of the game and level at 2-2.

Philippe Clement applauds the Rangers fans at the end. | SNS Group

It was a decision that Clement felt should never have been given - similar to the one last month when the Gers were denied a penalty in the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic. Igamane restored the visitors' lead but Rocky Bushiri’s header from a corner in the closing stages earned David Gray’s men a point.

Asked for his assessment on the game, a fuming Clement admitted: “That the result is frustrating, that we played a very good first half, dominating, creating the chances, playing really good football. Second half, we went down in our tempo, creating less, Hibs came more, they pushed more in that way, but I'm very disappointed also about conceding a penalty like that, and not about the way, but about the decision.

“It's just a collision of two players with their hips against each other. You cannot say that the one makes a fall and the other one not a fall in that moment. It's just a collision of two players and Ianis was even the one a little bit in front maybe, and the other player's legs go around him. So it's a game-decisive moment, and it's really sore to have that again against you.”

Clement spoke to referee John Beaton to explain his thought-process behind his decision to award the spot-kick. Quizzed on what was said between the pair, the Belgian continued: “No, it's just about hearing what the thoughts were of the referee, to hear why this penalty is given, because it's not clear for me. For me, it's never a penalty. It's from both sides a collision and nothing more.

“You can give it two ways, so you don't give a penalty in that situation. The referee had a different view on it, and that's it, so it's important also to ask an explanation, because I need to explain also to my players why this is a penalty, and if these things happen in the future, why it would be a penalty. I don't see the explanation. Ianis was on the wrong side. It's not enough in this situation. They both collide into each other.”

A VAR review of the incident was carried out at Clydesdale House before Beaton’s on-field decision stood. Asked if he felt a mistake had been made again by SFA officials or if they thought it wasn't a clear and obvious error, Clement responded: “That's not my job, and probably it will be about a clear and obvious error, so in that moment, it's also better maybe to not decide as a referee.

“But the referee was clearly very confident about it. I'm curious what the panel will say about this, because if these are penalties every time, then I need to ask all my players, with every contact, collision, to go down in the box. What I don't want. That's not the football, how it needs to be played.”