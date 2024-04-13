Rangers manager Philippe Clement.

Rangers are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Ross County. The Gers saw their proposed fixture against Dundee postponed in midweek due to a waterlogged pitch.

Philippe Clement’s side drew 3-3 at home to rivals Celtic in a thrilling Old Firm derby clash last time out and will be eager to build on that result. James Tavernier, Abdallah Sima and Rabbi Matondo were on the scoresheet at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are sat in 2nd place in the Scottish Premiership table behind the Hoops. They are on 74 points and Brendan Rodgers’ men are on 75. However, the Gers have a game in hand which could prove to be very significant at the end of the season.

Celtic won the title last year under their former boss Ange Postecoglou before his exit to Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, Rangers last won it back in 2021 under Steven Gerrard as they look to get their hands on the trophy once again.

Ross County head into this weekend on the back of back-to-back defeats to Aberdeen and Kilmarnock. The Highlands outfit are sat in 11th place and are in a relegation battle as they look to avoid dropping into the Scottish Championship.

With so much at stake, the significance of this match cannot be understated at both ends of the division. Here, GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the clash...

Ross County vs Rangers kick-off time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Victoria Park (Global Energy Stadium), Dingwall, Highland, Sunday 14th April, 12pm

The game will take place at the home of Ross County FC, Victoria Park, with kick off scheduled for 12.00pm BST.

Matthew MacDermid is the referee, David Roome and Paul McAvinue are assistant referees. Andrew Dallas is on VAR with Ross Macleod as his assistant, whilst Chris Graham is the fourth official.

What channel is Ross County vs Rangers on? TV details

The game will be broadcast live exclusively on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage beings at 11.00am, with all the pre-match build-up. Sky customers can stream the match live to their devices via the Sky Go app. International Rangers TV subscribers can stream the match, while UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlights of the match will be up on Sky Sports News later that evening and the following morning or on BBC Scotland’s Sportscene programme which starts at 7.15pm on Sunday evening.

What is the latest team news?

The biggest team news update for Rangers is that midfielder Mohamed Diomande will miss the game. The 22-year-old, who moved to Scotland in January, picked up a thumb injury last Sunday against Celtic. Clement has said: “Diomande had an operation on his thumb after a contact in the Old Firm match, he will be missing this weekend. It's not a long-term one."

Elsewhere, the Gers remain without Danilo, Oscar Cortes and Ryan Jack. Ridvan Yilmaz is a doubt.