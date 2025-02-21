The former Scotland international started his career at Ibrox before going on to become a hero at Elland Road

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Leeds United striker Ross McCormack believes the potential 49ers takeover of Rangers can only be a positive thing where the Ibrox side are concerned.

The Light Blues only need to look as far as Elland Road to see what their incoming new owners have to offer a football club with chairman Paraag Marathe, who fronted the 49ers investment group that bought the EFL Championship side over, on course to achieve promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And ex-Scotland international McCormack - who started his career at Ibrox before becoming a club hero at the Yorkshire outfit - reckons it's a case study that bodes well.

He told the Scottish Sun: “To get an organisation of this size, with the potential financial backing it could bring, then of course the fans have every right to be excited. When you look at what they've done at Leeds, when you look at the squad they have built, it's by far and away the best squad I've ever seen there.

“I think they are probably missing a striker, but other than that, this Leeds United squad is the best I have seen put together in that league. They are on course for promotion back to the Premier League and there are more exciting times ahead.

“For me, it highlights the importance of getting the right people in charge to run a football club. Rangers are similar to Leeds in that if you get the train moving then it's hard to stop. To build that momentum you need to have everyone pulling in the right direction and that's what happened at Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club was a little bit disjointed when they came in and took over. They have galvanised the whole club. They've given the fans the Leeds United they have wanted for years.

“It's going to be a slow process but if they can do it at Leeds then they can do it at Rangers. Look, they are not going to come in and throw £100 million at it right away. What you will see is signs of progress and that things are going in the right direction.”