The Scotland international fired Sunderland to promotion during the Play-Off Final at Wembley last month.

Ross Stewart has emerged as Rangers No.1 signing target for the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The former Ross County striker helped Sunderland clinch promotion to the English Championship last month and the Black Cats will be eager to tie their star man down on a new long-term deal.

The 25-year-old, who is currently on international duty with Scotland, netted a staggering 26 goals for the North East club.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Ross Stewart of Sunderland celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on May 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

According to The Northern Echo, Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been impressed by Stewart’s impact at the Stadium of Light.

With doubts over the future of Alfredo Morelos, who is entering the final year of his contract at Ibrox, Van Bronckhorst is eyeing a move for the Sunderland talisman as a potential replacement.

Like the Colombian, Stewart is also nearing the end of his current contract but he is likely to have several potential suitors.

It has been a memorable 12 months for Stewart who scored the winner during the League One Play-Off Final win over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

He capped that off by winning his first senior cap for Steve Clarke’s national side last week as a late substitute against Armenia before featuring again off the bench during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke prepares to give Ross Stewart his debut. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Should Morelos decide against penning a new deal and express a desire to leave Rangers on a free transfer next summer, Stewart is reported to be at the top of the club’s targets list.

GlasgowWorld undertsands the Light Blues are putting plans in place in case they can’t agree new terms with Morelos.

It is believed Rangers are confident of offering a greater sum than Sunderland to secure his signature.

Meanwhile, English Premier League side Aston Villa have agreed personal terms with prolific Gers youngster Rory Wilson.

The 16-year-old striker, who scored an incredible 49 goals at youth level last season, revealed last month that he would leave Ibrox this summer to further his career in England.

Rory Wilson will leave Rangers for Aston Villa. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

That alerted former Light Blues manager Steven Gerrard, who rated the teenager highly during his time in Glasgow.

According to Italian transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the presence of Gerrard at Villa Park is believed to be the main factor in Wilson’s decision to join the Midlands club.