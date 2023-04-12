Register
Ross Wilson’s recruitment rated: 29 biggest hits and misses overseen by Rangers sporting director

The Ibrox sporting director could well be heading for the exit door amid interest from Nottingham Forest.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:28 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:29 BST

Rangers fans have been far from pleased with sporting director Ross Wilson’s recruitment over the last 18 months and it has led to protests against him and managing director Stewart Robertson in recent times.

With English Premier League side Nottingham Forest reportedly ‘confident’ of luring Wilson to the Midlands as they close in on a replacement for Filippo Giraldi, it’s fair to say many Light Blues supporters would be happy to give him a lift back down south.

The 39-year-old Scot, who took over from Mark Allen in October 2019, has overseen a lot of activity during his three-and-a-half years in Govan and while he will always be judged on transfers, Wilson has filled a number of other roles in the background.

It’s up for debate as to whether his role in signing off 29 arrivals across seven transfer window have been a success or deemed a failure. Injury has hampered a number of players, including Ianis Hagi and Kemar Roofe.

Here, GlasgowWorld have analysed all 29 Rangers signings made during Ross Wilson’s tenure and assessed whether they have been a hit or a miss:

Arrived from French side Amiens. Endured a nightmare spell at Ibrox and the club opted again taking up an option-to-buy on the South African's contract. Verdict - MISS

1. Bongani Zungu

1. Bongani Zungu

Arrived from French side Amiens. Endured a nightmare spell at Ibrox and the club opted again taking up an option-to-buy on the South African’s contract. Verdict - MISS

The towering defender proved a real success story after joining from Wigan Athletic. An ever-present under both Steven Gerrard and Giovanni van bronckhorst before injuried hampered his final six months. Verdict - HIT

2. Leon Balogun - free transfer

2. Leon Balogun - free transfer

The towering defender proved a real success story after joining from Wigan Athletic. An ever-present under both Steven Gerrard and Giovanni van bronckhorst before injuried hampered his final six months. Verdict - HIT

Ex-Arsenal star spent half a season in Govan and was tipped as a major coup from Juventus but the move turned sour as injury prevented him from making any substantial impact. Last act saw him miss a penalty in the Europa League Final. Verdict - MISS

3. Aaron Ramsey - (loan, €780k)

3. Aaron Ramsey - (loan, €780k)

Ex-Arsenal star spent half a season in Govan and was tipped as a major coup from Juventus but the move turned sour as injury prevented him from making any substantial impact. Last act saw him miss a penalty in the Europa League Final. Verdict - MISS

Joined after departing Leicester City. Departed as a fan favourite after developing into arguably one of the best central defenders to play in Scotland since Virgil Van Dijk. Immense talent who has found the going tough since his big-money move to Ajax. Verdict - HIT

4. Calvin Bassey - free transfer

4. Calvin Bassey - free transfer

Joined after departing Leicester City. Departed as a fan favourite after developing into arguably one of the best central defenders to play in Scotland since Virgil Van Dijk. Immense talent who has found the going tough since his big-money move to Ajax. Verdict - HIT

