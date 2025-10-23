The Rangers managerial situation has been referenced in a debate on a popular podcast.

Roy Keane has used Rangers to show the brutal nature of football management in the modern game.

Russell Martin paid the price for a dreadful start to his Ibrox reign where he registered just a sole win. Having only been hired in the summer, new owners 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh pulled the plug just over a fortnight ago and Danny Rohl has replaced him ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash with Brann.

Ange Postecoglou is the latest sacking victim in England’s Premier League, shockingly binned after just under 40 days at Nottingham Forest, Sean Dyche coming in as their new gaffer. It’s turned the centre of debate on the Overlap over how managers are always grasping for the momentum factor that Martin didn’t get, and it sparked fan anger in Govan as performances waned.

Roy Keane on Rangers

Arsenal legend Ian Wright said: “It just feels always like there's a manager who’s like ‘I need that.’ Like, Dyche probably needs this job to go to where he wants to go. You know, Ange trying to come back to prove people what he could have done. Nuno coming in and getting sacked like he did.”

Manchester United hero Roy Keane came in with the Rangers reference, saying: “We're on about momentum, you know, you're going to a job and Ange. You say the fans aren't having you, and we've seen it with Martin up at Rangers and you're going to a job, and they're not having you to start. You've got to win then.

“You've got to win to get some and if you don't get it, you don't get results... It's sad, we're talking about managers, but listen, it's happened at other clubs as well. You don't get that momentum in the first month or two...”

Danny Rohl on Rangers match versus Brann

For Rohl, the focus is very much on getting the best out of the players at his disposal. He said: “We have a clear idea, but it is about the right attitude. I expect a very intense game, and I think we will face a team who are well organised and play with a good pressure. It will be a fight for second balls as well and we have to be ready for this.

“I know it will not be the perfect game, but it is not necessary to have the perfect game. It is important to have a successful game tomorrow and I think with this mindset we should. I have enjoyed getting straight into this club and getting the feeling of what it means to be manager here and the last two training sessions went very well.

