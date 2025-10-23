Here are some of the latest Rangers and Celtic headlines ahead of their Europa League clashes.

Rangers and Celtic take to Europa League action on Thursday night - with both in need of a big win.

The Light Blues have entered the Danny Rohl era after his hiring as head coach, following the appointment of Russell Martin that got their campaign off to a false start. They travel to Brann after defeats against Genk and Sturm Graz left their league phase campaign in a difficult position.

Celtic aren’t faring much better with fan protests against the board continuing, and a 2-0 loss to Dundee has left them further behind first placed Hearts in the Premiership. They take on Sturm Graz having lost their last European match at home to Braga. Here are some of the latest headlines surrounding both clubs.

Jeff Stelling on Brendan Rodgers at Celtic

Legendary broadcaster Jeff Stelling has taken to talkSPORT to share his view that he feels Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers could be looking at a move down south come the end of this season. Frustrations have set in over the team performances so far this term and he is out of contract once the 25/26 season concludes.

Stelling said: “From Brendan Rodgers’ point of view, whether he’ll be thinking that maybe he’s done his time at Celtic, maybe, and he will be looking for a move back to England. There’s a big question mark over the recruitment there as well.”

Rodgers said of the defeat at Dens Park on Sunday: “I’m hugely disappointed and frustrated in the performance and the result. Dundee defended really well, they got the goal from the set-piece, but, still, we didn’t do enough with the ball when we had it. Their second goal is a poor goal and then, from that, we’re chasing the game at 2-0, and I think the story of today is probably the story of a lot of the season. In six of the games we haven’t scored so that always makes it a real challenge, especially playing against a team that are up in the game and defending deep.”

Alex Neil on shared Rangers and Celtic problem

Millwall boss Alex Neil still checks in on Scottish football, despite spending much of the last decade managing English Championship clubs. He has noted stuttering starts to the season and Hearts’ new investment from Brighton owner Tony Bloom, and reckons a restless issue is something both sides of Glasgow have in common.

The ex-Hamilton manager said via talkSPORT: “Both of the big clubs [Rangers and Celtic] seem restless at the moment, whether that be the board being an issue or the management situation. Hearts have got the investment now from Tony Bloom, so it will be interesting to see how that situation pans out across the season.“

When it comes to the domestic scene, it’s a huge game in Gorgie against Hearts for Celtic this Sunday. Rohl will begin his domestic endeavours at Ibrox with a home game against Kilmarnock where a first Premiership victory in Govan will be sought after.