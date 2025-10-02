The Rangers head coach is under mounting pressure over his future at Ibrox.

One pundit struggles to see how Russell Martin fights back from scenes he’s never witnessed before at Rangers’ 2-1 win over Livingston.

The away fans chanted for the head coach to leave Ibrox AFTER they had netted a second half stoppage time winner through Max Aarons. An improved first half amid poor performances this season was followed up by a disappointing second 45 in which Mo Sylla’s levelling header threatened to leave them winless after six games in the top flight.

That result came after a 1-0 loss versus Genk in the Europa League and former right-back Alan Hutton admits scenes like what played out on Sunday are a first for him. It’s not something that he is happy to admit but the ex-Rangers and Scotland man struggles to foresee any way in which Martin can bounce back from his current situation, unless a mammoth run of consecutive wins is strung together.

Can Russell Martin survive Rangers fan pressure?

He told Premier Sports Social Club: “I've never seen it before. I'm just talking about the last-minute goal and the emotion and everything you can see between the players, the fans. You expect that to bring the group together but for then the chants to happen right after the whistle.

“Russell Martin went straight down the tunnel and he spoke about it after, saying that he didn't want that moment to be about him. He wanted it to be about the team but the way the fans are at this moment in time, it's very difficult to see how he comes back. I don't want to say that because he's a young manager.

“I want to see him doing well. It just feels like he's going to have to go on an almighty run of games with wins to even try and turn it around, which on viewing at this moment in time, that's going to be very difficult to do.

Michael Stewart on Rangers under Russell Martin

“I went into watching the game at the weekend there against Livingston thinking this is going to be difficult. Every game right now just seems it's going to be difficult because you're not really sure what you're going to get from this Rangers team at the moment.

“I know Russell Martin pointed at the red card (Mohamed Diomande vs Genk) but I don't think they were great before that. They had seven or eight chances. They could have been a couple of goals up before that.”

The other pundit on the panel was Michael Stewart, who added: “The red card was in the 41st minute. It was made out as if it was in the first 10 minutes. The first half at Livingston, it's been made as if it was a really good performance. It was better. Livi still looked really dangerous, especially in that first 10 minutes. Rangers still looked really open. As much as in possession they started to look a bit better, they still looked really open.”