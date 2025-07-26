The Rangers boss was sent off at half-time for disputing a controversial refereeing decision

Russell Martin has conceded he “overstepped the mark” and needs to “get used to how it works up here” after the Rangers boss was sent off during his side’s 2-2 friendly draw with Middlesbrough at Ibrox.

The English Championship outfit were worthy of their 2-0 lead at the break thanks to goals from Neto Borges and Dael Fry before the hosts rallied in the second half with a raft of substitutions making the difference.

A deft header from Danilo into the bottom corner and a close-range strike from Findlay Curtis levelled things up in the closing stages, but it was the denial of a stonewall penalty that left Martin incensed.

Referee John Beaton sent off the former Southampton boss at half-time for remonstrating with the fourth official on the touchline after Boro’s Luke Ayling appeared to handle the ball in the box. Martin also confronted the whistler over the decision as the teams headed down the tunnel.

Asked for clarity on why he watched the second half from the stands, Martin admitted: “I think we should’ve had a penalty. The fourth official can definitely help the officials. I’m a passionate guy. I probably overstepped the mark, and I enjoyed watching the game from the stands in the second half.

“It was a good view from there, actually! I went and apologised to the official (post-match). I need to get used to how it works up here compared to down the road.”

Hamza Igamane’s absence explained

Martin, meanwhile, provided an explanation as to why Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane was left out of the squad for the friendly clash despite featuring for the last 15 minutes as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Panathinaikos in midweek.

“He picked up a little bit of an injury on Tuesday night,” Martin confirmed. “So, I think he missed a lot of pre-season, and he’s been trying really hard to catch up fitness-wise. He’s got himself in a good place.

“He’s not going to be out for a long time. He’s a big, strong boy. We hope to have him back on Wednesday night.”

Rangers are back in competitive action when they travel to Athens to face Panathinaikos in the return leg of their Champions League second round qualifier on Wednesday night.