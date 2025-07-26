Wrexham have signed a former Rangers star from Sheffield Wednesday amid their financial difficulty

A former Rangers star’s exit from Sheffield Wednesday has been blasted as he makes a move to Wrexham.

The Owls have been engulfed in financial crisis and several key players have left, including Djeidi Gassama, who has joined Rangers. Another to exit Hillsborough is Josh Windass, who was at Rangers between 2016-2018, and who left as a free agent with his contract ripped up amid the off field issues.

It’s now been confirmed that he has signed for Championship newcomers Wrexham. Lee Hendrie is a leading voice in Sky Sports’ EFL coverage and featured mainly for Aston Villa as a player on top of several lower league sides. He says Windass’ situation is deplorable but the former Rangers star could go on to be a big player for the Red Dragons.

Josh Windass Sheffield Wednesday exit verdict

He told Football League World: "The Windass situation, like many others at Sheffield Wednesday, it's just been an absolute shambles really, and that's why players are wanting to leave. That's why players have left. Wrexham, again, a club that's really striving to go forward and you know, you know what you're getting from Josh Windass.

“There's no doubt of that. I think the situation at Sheffield Wednesday still hasn't been resolved. [It] looks like it probably won't be resolved for the start of the season. I'm sure that it's tempting most players to sort of walk away from the football club. I think with the potential that Wrexham have, you know, they're [in the] Championship, and the way things are, you probably feel that they're in a hell of a better state than what Wednesday are.

“So, you know, there's no doubt that Josh Windass will be thinking all of these things and the potential of what the football club can do, and where he can go. I think it'd be not a bad move for him at all, and that's him staying in England and proving that, you know, he could be a big player for them."

Why Wrexham have signed Josh Windass

A Wrexham statement on the ex Rangers man reads: “Wrexham AFC are delighted to announce the signing of Josh Windass on a free transfer following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday, pending registration and international clearance. The attacking midfielder joins the Club on a three-year deal until the end of the 2027/28 season.

“Windass, 31, made 153 appearances for the Owls in total, scoring 53 goals and winning promotion to the EFL Championship in the 2022/23 season. The creative midfielder played an integral role during that campaign, scoring the winning goal in the play-off final and being named in the EFL League One Team of the Season. He gained his first professional move in July 2013 as he signed for Accrington Stanley in Sky Bet League Two. The Hull-born midfielder enjoyed a successful spell across the Pennines, scoring 16 goals in the 2015’16 season which earned him a move to Rangers. He spent two seasons in Scotland, finishing as the Gers’ joint-top goalscorer in the 2017/18 campaign across all competitions.”

Boss Phil Parkinson added: “I’m delighted to welcome Josh to the Club. He’s a player with a lot of Championship experience and I’m looking forward to working with him over the coming seasons.”