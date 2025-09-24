Russell Martin’s future as Rangers manager is still uncertain following a nightmare start to the season.

Russell Martin’s timeline to save his position as Rangers manager has been quoted as they head into their first Europa League clash of the season.

Following their humiliating exit from the Champions League qualifiers, the Gers will be looking to reach as far as they can in the Europa League instead.

Their first meeting will be against Genk on Thursday evening and a win will certainly boost spirits behind the scenes amid what has been a dismal start to the season so far. However, Martin is far from out of the woods and these upcoming fixtures will likely prove crucial in whether he remains at Ibrox or not.

Russell Martin sacking timeline quoted

Rangers picked up their first win in six games under Martin last weekend when they progressed to the semi-final of the Premier Sports Cup. Goals courtesy of Nicolas Raskin and Bojan Miovski secured a 2-0 win over Hibs and a last four clash with Celtic in November.

However, the Cup win has done little to alleviate the pressure on Martin’s shoulders. With their dreadful start to the Scottish Premiership season impossible to ignore, Martin’s future currently hangs in the balance.

Rangers are yet to get their first league win of the season on the board. With four draws and a defeat giving them just four points so far, the Light Blues have dropped all the way down to 11th in the table, with only Aberdeen beneath them.

According to Football Insider, Martin’s future now relies on the results he can pick up before the next international break. Rangers have four games before Scotland are back in action in their World Cup qualifiers next month.

With pressure mounting and fans taking protest action against him, Martin must deliver positive results or risk being axed by the board. If Rangers cannot build up a winning streak, the former Southampton manager could be dismissed from his role.

Who do Rangers face next?

Before the next international break in two weeks’ time, Rangers will play out four fixtures. After they host Genk in the Europa League on Thursday, the Gers will take on Livingston away from home in pursuit of their first Scottish Premiership win of the season.

The Light Blues will then jet out to Austria for their second Europa League clash next week. Austrian champions SK Sturm Graz await their meeting with Rangers on October 2nd before Martin and co are back in Scotland to face Falkirk in the league for their third consecutive away fixture.

While the Premier Sports Cup win over Hibs hasn’t settled the tension surrounding Martin’s role as manager, he will be hoping to use the result as a springboard into these crucial four upcoming games.

If form doesn’t pick up over the next two weeks, Rangers could be on the market for their fourth manager of 2025.