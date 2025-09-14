The pressure is mounting on Russell Martin - is his time at Ibrox up?

Russell Martin’s position as Rangers manager is once again under the microscope following his side’s latest defeat in the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers failed to win another league match this weekend after table-toppers Hearts enjoyed a successful visit to Ibrox. Thanks to a Lawrence Shankland brace, the Jambos move into the top spot, awaiting the result of Celtic’s clash with Kilmarnock.

Martin is the first Rangers boss in 47 years to go without a win in his first five league fixtures. Chants calling for his sacking rung out around Ibrox, with the Light Blues now nine points adrift of Hearts in the standings.

Rangers have plummeted to tenth in the Scottish Premiership table with just four points to their name. Yet to get a win on the board, Martin’s tenure is being heavily debated and the pressure is rapidly mounting to see a break in this dismal run of form.

Will Russell Martin be sacked as Rangers manager?

The hot topic of debate in Scottish football is how long Martin will hold his position as Rangers manager for. The club’s ambition is to bridge the gap on Celtic built in recent years and re-establish themselves as a title-challenging force.

However, with a nine-point gap now stretched between them and the top spot just five games into the season, Rangers have already given themselves a mountain to climb with a long season ahead.

Martin was forced to endure the cauldron that was Saturday’s atmosphere at Ibrox, with both Rangers and Hearts fans jibing about him being sacked from his job. The 39-year-old was asked during his post-match press conference whether he would step down as manager of the Glasgow side, to which he simply said ‘no’ but admitted there is ‘anxiety’ within the team at the moment as the hostility from fans rises.

“The players are not the same team we see in training on Thursday and Friday when they go out and play in this environment right now. And that’s not a criticism of anyone. But we have to just keep working.”

Russell Martin Rangers future verdict

With a lot to unpack from the defeat to Hearts, ex-Rangers interim coach Neil McCann addressed Martin’s nightmare start to his Ibrox tenure.

When asked if Martin will survive the latest result during Sportscene’s analysis, McCann summed up what he saw during the clash and admitted he ‘isn’t sure’ if the manager will be given more time to redeem himself.

“I don’t know what the new ownership are like. I really felt for him and he looked really uncomfortable at the end of the game, there was almost a resignation.

“I know he’s not one for walking away but when the fans show their disdain and their real displeasure like that then it’s really difficult to come through it. He would have to go on an enormous run to turn that fanbase because they demand better.

“I totally understand there’s a process here and sometimes you have to go through a lot of pain but if something is not working... there’s only been three goals scored in the five league games, four draws, so there’s no individual horror errors. That’s two games that have gone by without a goal, and no shots [on target] against Celtic, so that gives the ammunition for the fans to turn around and say ‘we’ve seen enough’.

“It’s up to Russell to sit down with the board and say, ‘I’m the man to push this forward’ and he has to convince them and the fans.”

