Celtic could have some attacking issues coming down the stretch - and it could impact their next game against Rangers.

Brendan Rodgers made pleas for reinforcements in the final third during the transfer window but the departure of striker Adam Idah and failure to land a replacement prior to the window shutting, since signing free agent Kelechi Ihenacho, has sparked fan anger.

With some of the signings Rodgers did make in attack, forward Shin Yamada has not made the Europa League cut. The festive period is traditionally a busy period for fixtures but three players who did arrive to bolster the forward line in the summer are all possibly going to be missing for a period of time.

Why Celtic stars could miss next Rangers game

AFCON (Africa Cup of Nations) takes place between December 21st - January 18th as Premiership and possibly European fixtures take place in and around that time frame. In that stretch of time, Aberdeen come to Parkhead before an away double-header versus Livingston then Motherwell. After that it’s Rangers on January 3rd, then Dundee United, and a Europa League clash with Bologna sits on January 22nd.

At least two from every section progress out of the group stages. Iheanacho’s Nigeria find themselves in Group C alongside Sebastian Tounekti’s Tunisia, who arrived this summer from Hammarby. He has returned to the Tunisian national team this year and is a candidate for going to the major tournament in Morocco, while Iheanacho is capped 58 times for his nation. Some of the round of 16 ties are due to take place on the same day as the next Old Firm clash.

The third player who could miss out on those run of games including Rangers, while not yet capped for the nation, comes through the possibility of Michel Ange-Balikwisha turning out for DR Congo at the tournament. He declared at the end of August that he wanted to play for the nation, and it’s a declaration that could come just in time for the major run of matches around the festive period. DR Congo already has Scottish football representation, with Hibs’ Rocky Bushiri a squad regular.

Celtic star makes international allegiance

Balikwisha told FootAfrica: “I’m announcing that I want to represent the country, just as you all expected. May God bless us, and I hope we’ll make the Stade des Martyrs roar and go far in every competition. Congo means a lot to me. Ever since I was a child, I told my parents I wanted to play for Congo. And I hope I’ll get to fulfil my dream of playing alongside my brother (William, already a DR Congo international).”

Celtic face Kilmarnock this Sunday in the Premiership. Iheanacho said after arriving in Glasgow earlier this month: “I know a couple of the guys, like Kasper Schmeichel who is a good friend. I played with him for a few years and I’m obviously familiar with some of the staff as well. It’s the same here as it was at Leicester, I found myself next to him in the changing room.

“It’s a bit of déjà vu. Kasper is a great and friendly guy. He is a great leader, and when he's back, I will get to see him. Brendan has been massive and really important in my career. Obviously he looked after me when I was at Leicester. He gave me the opportunity there to show my talent and to help the team. He is a great manager and a great person. I’m happy to play for him again. I’m happy to be a Celtic player and to play for this great club.”