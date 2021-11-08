Gers supporters inside Ibrox Stadium were quick to show their appreciation...

An emotional Ryan Jack has taken to social media to thank Rangers supporters for the standing ovation he received on his return to first-team action.

The midfielder stepped off the bench to replace John Lundstram with 20 minutes left during the Light Blues 4-2 victory over bottom-of-the-table Ross County at Ibrox.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the Scotland international’s first competitive action since February after undergoing surgery on a troublesome calf injury in the closing months of the Gers unbeaten title-winning campaign last season.

The injury ruled him out of Scotland’s Euro 2020 campaign during the summer and his road to recovery has been treated carefully by the club’s medical staff.

Jack posted an image of his return to the pitch on Instagram and issued a heartfelt message to club supporters.

It read: “Another chapter in the journey ticked off, big three points before the break, absolutely blown away by the support and reception from the fans means the world to me.”

Fellow team-mates and former Gers players reacted to the post, while manager Steven Gerrard was similarly delighted to see the fans’ favourite greeted in the manner he was.

Speaking on Rangers TV, Gerrard said: “You could feel that energy, you could feel the appreciation for what he gives to this club.

“Ryan is the type of person that represents the fans on the pitch. The energy when he came on; you could feel that and he deserved that because he’s worked ever so hard.

“He’s had some frustrating days, he’s been down. It’s not nice being injured but e’s put in a lot of work and sacrifice so I wanted to reward him and boost him.