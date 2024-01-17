Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ryan Kent has reportedly turned down a move away from Fenerbahce - but the former Rangers winger is still expected to leave the Turkish Super Lig giants this month.

The 27-year-old Englishman has fallen out of favour in Istanbul just six months on from leaving Ibrox for Turkey and reports have claimed the ex-Ibrox star is a target for several clubs across Europe and further afield.

Former Gers boss Steven Gerrard is keen on a potential reunion with Kent in Saudi Arabia after it was revealed that Al Ettifaq had launched a £3.4million bid for the wide man. It was even suggested that a deal could be 'imminent' but there has been no update in the last 48 hours.

Kent's spell at Fenerbahce has failed to take off so far and it's understood he could be moved on during this window after featuring mostly as a substitute. League rivals Samsunspor are one of the clubs believed to be interested in singing the player but the club's president, Yüksel Yıldırım confirmed that Kent was not interested in the move.

When asked if his club were looking to sign Belgian international Michy Batshuayi, Yıldırım stated it was a trio of his Fenerbahce teammates they were looking at instead. He said: "We wanted Ryan Kent, Joshua King and Miha Zajc from the yellow-dark blue team rather than Michy Batshuayi, but the players do not want to come. We will try to convince them, but the players have serious suitors from Europe. These transfers are difficult."

Speculation surrounding Kent's future continues to bubble away with English Championship side Hull City emerging as potential suitors earlier this month, while Cardiff City have also been linked in recent days.

