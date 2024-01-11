Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ryan Kent could be set for a shock reunion with former Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst as he looks to escape his Fenerbahce hell, according to reports.

Kent, who left Rangers to move to Turkey on a Bosman free transfer in the summer, has struggled to find form at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium and has failed to score or assist during his seven appearances for the Turkish giants, who are believed to be open to a possible January departure for the Oldham born winger.

His availability saw some reports tout a possible return to as Rangers, while it was reported that English Championship side Hull City were pushing hard in their pursuit of the 27-year-old and faced competition from Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

However, according to fresh reports, a move to the Tigers is not thought to be an option for the former Teddy Bear with van Bronckhorst, now manager of Turkish side Besiktas, said to be keen on reuniting with the ex-Liverpool academy graduate.

Previous reports has that Kent was one of the Tigers main targets this January and that he would favour a move back to England with head coach Liam Rosenior keen to add to his firepower as he chases a play-off berth and potential promotion to the Premier League.

However, Kent - who spent five seasons with the Gers and was pivotal in their 2022 run to the Europa League final - is now unlikely to complete a return to the UK with the player now 'no longer a live target' for Hull City and Rangers boss Philippe Clement not thought to hold an interest in the player currently.

