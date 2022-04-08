Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have plenty of work to do ahead of their Europa league quarter final second leg next Thursday

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield insists their Europa League quarter final tie is still alive after slumping to a 1- defeat against Braga in Portugal last night.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side trail narrowly going into next Thursday’s second leg as Abel Ruiz’s first-half goal put the Primeira Liga outfit in the driving seat.

However, Arfield remains convinced Rangers can turn the tie around in front of another capacity crowd at Ibrox next week.

Rangers must overturn a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie at Ibrox next week after Abel Ruiz scored the only goal of the game for Braga in Portugal on Thursday night. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: “There’s no doom and gloom about this - none whatsoever. We wanted to win the game but it’s set up for next week and a cracker. We’re already looking forward to it.

“We are still in this tie and it’s only half-time.

“I feel we can get up against them next week and I don’t think it will be the same game. We can create more chances.

“Our fans travelled here in big numbers and we’ll have 45,000 behind us next week. Of course we feel we can do it.”

It proved a frustrating evening for the Scottish champions at the Estadio Municipal de Braga as they struggled to create many clear-cut chances against a youthful Braga side.

Abel Ruiz turns away to celebrate putting Braga ahead against Rangers in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

The hosts also had a goal disallowed by VAR after a foul on Ryan Jack in the build-up but Arfield is confident the Light Blues can reach the semi-finals.

He added: “It was a bit different from our last four games in the competition.

“At times, it felt like a basketball game with the two teams trying to win. In the second half, we were more up against them without having any real chances to score.

“We’ll take it back to Ibrox and we’re only one behind. We feel we can win this game.

“Every time we come up against this calibre of team and player at this stage, we know it’s going to be tough and they are able to hurt you.

“They made it difficult for us but we got to grips with it a bit better in the second half and we’re still in it.”

The absence of injured talisman Alfredo Morelos was striking as Rangers failed to seriously trouble Braga goalkeeper Matheus but Arfield has urged his team-mates to fill the void left by the Colombian.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a thigh injury suffered while on international duty with Colombia. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

He conceded: “Alfredo is a big player for us but it’s up to the other players to stand up now.