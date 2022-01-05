Stephen Craigan has urged the Ibrox board to use some of the cash received as part of Nathan Patterson’s move to Everton to tie down Goldson on a new deal

Stephen Craigan reckons Rangers should use some of the funds from Nathan Patterson’s big-money move to secure Connor Goldson on a new contract.

Patterson sealed a £12million (rising to £16m with potential add-ons) switch to English Premiership League side Everton yesterday, representing a record breaking transfer fee for the Ibrox club.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As one defender leaves, Craigan has urged the Rangers board to act swiftly to ensure they don’t lose another key member of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s squad.

Discussions between Goldson and the club over extending his deal beyond this summer are believed to have has stalled in recent months, with little progress made to date.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson is out of contract this summer.

The 29-year-old centre-back has been a mainstay in the side in recent years but sparked anger among supporters for his controversial comments following their League Cup semi-final defeat to Hibernian in November.

However, former Northern Ireland international Craigan, who works as a pundit for BT Sport, BBC and Premier Sports, believes Goldson’s post-match rant has had a desired effect on the Gers performances ever since.

He claims the cash received for Patterson’s move to Merseyside should help Rangers offer Goldson an improved wage packet.

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, Craigan said: “I just really like him as a player.

“I know he has made a few mistakes this season like they all have, but for me, he was ballsy with his comment after the League Cup semi-final defeat.

“He put his neck on the line. Yes, he may have pointed the finger at other people, but it’s worked. It takes a brave, experience defender to come out and do that.

Rangers defender and vice-captain Connor Goldson is out of contract at the Ibrox club at the end of this season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“His experiences haven’t deviated since then. His performances have got better. Rangers have conceded one goal in seven domestic games and he is at the heart of that.

“He plays all the time. He is strong, he is robust, and if he makes an error he brushes if off.

“You just wonder if that transfer fee coming in for Nathan Patterson may just help them find an extra few quid to throw his way.

“If Giovanni van Bronckhorst had any doubts about him coming in, and thought he’s not the kind of guy I want in my dressing room, now he’s worked with him he might think he will do what he needs to do.

“If it means pushing the board a bit more I think Giovanni would want to do that deal. The number of games he plays and his consistency is very hard to replace.”

It comes after Celtic icon Frank McAvennie accused Goldson of believing his own hype from last season’s invincible Premiership campaign.

Rangers' English defender Connor Goldson (L) vies with Sparta Praha's Czech striker Matej Pulkrab during the UEFA Europa League Group A football match between Rangers and Sparta Prague at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on November 25, 2021. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking in November, he said: “Connor needs to remember he joined Rangers for nothing. He was cheap for a reason.

“Rangers have worked Goldson into a back four that really works, they all worked together in that unit last year.

“This is my opinion, Connor thinks he’s a big player now and that he’s worth more. He needs to look around him and realise the defence only worked because of how they work as a unit.

“I don’t understand why he would hold them to ransom now.”

Meanwhile, Gers youngster Leon King has signed a new deal until the summer of 2024.