One of Rangers’ main transfer targets has once again hit the headlines

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hearts talisman Lawrence Shankland has continued to catch the attention of Scotland international manager Steve Clarke ahead of Euro 2024 as he received the SPFL cinch Premiership Player of the Month Award for December.

Shankland has long been touted as a transfer target for Glasgow giants Rangers and he is currently one of the top performing players in the top-flight with 18 goals in all competitions - including a leading tally of 13 in the Premiership. The 28-year-old has notably fired in seven goals in his last six appearances for the Jambos with six of those coming in December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shankland’s form has helped Hearts climb to third in the league table. The proflic goalscorer is currently under contract in the Scottish capital until the summer of 2025, but talks are ongoing for the striker to sign an extension which could see him become the club’s highest paid player in a decade, according to Edinburgh News.

Rangers are believed to be in the market for the striker, but earlier reports from Glasgow World suggest that the move will only be made if Philippe Clement can raise sufficient funds from the proposed sale of Ridvan Yilmaz.

Elsewhere, former Rangers midfielder Derek Mcinnes also made the headlines as he was awarded The Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month for December.

Mcinnes who lifted the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup for Rangers during the 1990s - is currently in charge of a Kilmarnock team who are thriving in fourth position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McInnes guided Kilmarnock to promotion within six months of taking over at Rugby Park and helped the club to consolidate themselves in the top-flight with a solid 10th place finish.