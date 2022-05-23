Light Blues manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has a decision to make over the future of several first-team players

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motherwell are plotting an ambitious bid to sign out of contract Rangers midfielder Steven Davis, according to reports.

The Northern Ireland international started Saturday’s Scottish Cup Final victory over Hearts before being replaced by Ryan Jack in what could be his last appearance for the Light Blues.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old came off the bench as a second half substitute during the Gers’ Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt last week but his time at Ibrox looks to be nearing an end.

MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - APRIL 23: Rangers' Steven Davis (L) and Motherwell's Callum Slattery during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Rangers at Fir Park, on April 23, 2022, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Davis, who struggled with injuries during the first half of the campaign, will be keen to extend his illustrious playing career at the highest level possible.

Fellow Scottish Premiership side St Mirren had previously been credited with an interest given his Northern Irish link with manager Buddies manager Stephen Robinson.

However, a move to Paisley appears unlikely and Motherwell are now believed to be lining up a move to bring him to Fir Park.

The Steelmen, who finished in fifth place this season, have secured Europa Conference League football next term and Davis would prove to be a marquee signing if they can push a deal through.

GlasgowWorld understands Davis is expected to hold talks with Rangers officials this week over his future.

Asked whether the Hampden showdown could be his last match in a Rangers jersey, he admitted: “I really don’t know.

James Tavernier and Steven Davis celebrate during Rangers' Scottish Cup win over Celtic.

“We just said we’d speak after this. It’s been an emotional week with the Europa League final then Jimmy Bell’s funeral.

“It doesn’t make up for it because it was a real good opportunity for us, but we’re delighted to win this.

“I’m delighted we could finish on a high. We’ll sit down next week or so and see where everything is.”

Meanwhile, forgotten Rangers striker Cedric Itten could be set for a return to his homeland after Swiss outfit BSC Young Boys identified him as a potential target.

The Bern-based club are reportedly planning a major squad overhaul this summer after a disappointing third-placed finish behind champions FC Zurich and runners-up Basel in the Swiss Super League this season.

Itten, who was recalled from a loan spell with relegated Bundesliga side Greuther Furth in January, barely featured on his return to Ibrox, despite scoring in the final game of the season against Hearts.

Rangers striker Cedric Itten made his first appearance since February 12 as a substitute in the 3-1 win over Motherwell on Saturday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

It was the 25-year-old’s first goal for the club in 15 months, but the Light Blues could be set to cut their losses.

Itten arrived in Glasgow for a £2.7million fee in August 2020 from St Gallen and still has two years remaining on his current deal.

Young Boys sporting director Christoph Spycher refused to deny interest in centre forward over the weekend.