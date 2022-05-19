Rangers’ Europa League adventure ended in heartbreak last night as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side suffered a 5-4 defeat on penalties in Seville.

Joe Aribo had fired the Glasgow giants in front after 57 minutes before Rafael Borre equalised for Eintracht Frankfurt to force extra-time.

Neither side could find a late winner as the match went to a dreaded penalty shoot-out and Welsh international Ramsey saw his tame effort saved by the legs of Kevin Trapp to hand the Bundesliga outfit the trophy.

GlasgowWorld rates how Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side performed:

ALLAN McGREGOR - 6

McGregor saves from Kamada

Could well be his final appearance in a Rangers jersey. Made several important saves during the second half but could do little to prevent Borre’ equaliser. Unable to save any of Frankfurt’s stunning penalties in the shoot-out.

JAMES TAVERNIER - 5

The skipper looked a bag of nerves at the start of the game and struggled to get going as Filip Kostic got the better of him in a fascinating match-up. Error-strewn display, which isn’t like him and fired a late free-kick into the arms of Trapp. Converted his spot-kick but a poor night overall.

CONNOR GOLDSON - 4

Another player who could be heading for the exit door this summer. Needed to be more decisive in the build-up to Frankfurt’s leveller. Should have cut out the cross. Distribution of the ball was not up to his usual high standard and was fortunate to survive a second half VAR penalty appeal after clipping Borre in the box.

CALVIN BASSEY - 9

Outstanding performance. The Nigerian has developed a lot this season in a short space of time. He has established himself as a centre-half, wing-back or left-hand, despite being just 22-years-old. Got better at the game went on and displayed incredible reserves of stamina to recover from a slip to block Borre’s effort. Not surprising to see there’s plenty of interest in him already.

BORNA BARISIC - 7

The Croatian worked his socks off up and down the left flank and made several important interventions. One minor lapse in concentration was almost pounced on after allowing Ansgar Knauff space to unleash a shot on target. Stuck to his task before leaving the pitch in tears after going down on three spearate occasions with cramp.

RYAN JACK - 6

Imposed himself well on the match in the first half with some strong early challenges and a good array of passing. Influence faded in the second half and should’ve done better with a chance from the edge of the box. Tired in the blistering heat and was replaced just after 75 minutes.

JOHN LUNDSTRAM - 6

Rangers captain James Tavernier helps out John Lundstram with cramp during the Europa League final match against Eintracht Frankfurt. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Fortunate to escape without an early caution after his high boot connected with the head of Sebastian Rode just five minutes in. Had a goalbound header from a Barisic free-kick pushed over the bar by Trapp but was slack in possession at times.

GLEN KAMARA - 5

Very composed on the ball playing in a more advanced midfield role but looked uncomfortable at times. Almost deflected Jesper Lindstrom’s effort past his own goalkeeper right at the start of the second half.

SCOTT WRIGHT - 6

Started brightly and linked up well with Aribo early on. Helped create two of Rangers’ best chance in the first-half but not as his best after the break. Booked and was eventually subbed on 75 minutes.

RYAN KENT - 6

Frankfurt’s game plan to frustrate Rangers’ most creative threat worked well as the winger found it hard to impose himself. Got into some decent positions without ever seriously troubling the Germans. Carved out two late chances in extra-time for himself but was denied on both occasions by Trapp.

JOE ARIBO - 8

Cut an isolated figure as Rangers’ loan striker in the first-half but still managed to create openings for himself. Composed finish to slot home his first European goal of the season and what a time to do it. Ran himself into the ground.

SUBS

STEVEN DAVIS - 6

One of two survivors from the Gers side 2008 UEFA Cup final squad. Came on for Jack and added some much-needed composure. Used all of his experience and calmly dispatched his penalty in the shoot-out.

FASHION SAKALA - 2

Brought on for Wright and found it difficult to hold the ball up when sent through the middle. Looked distraught as Van Bronckhorst decided to hook him towards the end of extra-time.

SCOTT ARFIELD - 5

Replaced Kamara at the start of extra-time and made a positive impact. Had a shot from long range fly narrowly over the crossbar and stepped up to score his penalty.

JAMES SANDS - 3

The American took over from goalscorer Aribo in a curious change to add more solidity in the middle of the park. Helped to shore things up defensively.

KEMAR ROOFE - 4

Looked lively on his first appearance in over five weeks. Converted his spot-kick with the minimum of fuss. Should maybe have started?

AARON RAMSEY - 1

Brought to the club in January to deliver in the big moments but has failed to live up to the mark. Replaced Sakala in the dying minutes for the shoot-out but his weak attempt was saved by Trapp.