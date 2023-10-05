The former Gers striker didn’t hold back in his scathing assessment of the club’s current predicament following defeat to Aris Limassol.

Kris Boyd has slammed Rangers “atrocious” summer recruitment and admitted he would rather walk his dog than watch how his old club are currently playing after a damaging 2-1 Europa League defeat to Aris Limassol.

Interim manager Steven Davis was left to reflect on another horrendous performance as the Cypriot champions celebrated their first-ever European group stage victory and one of the biggest results in their history.

Goals from Alex Moucketou-Moussounda and Shavy Babicka gave the home side a two-goal cushion before Abdallah Sima headed home a consolation with 20 minutes remaining on a frustrating night for the visitors, who could easily has lost by a wider margin had it not been for some heroics from goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Ex-Ibrox hero Boyd didn’t hold back as he ripped into the Gers squad after the full-time whistle, institing questions must now be asked of the players who displayed a lack of “togetherness” and “fight” as they crashed to defeat.

He told Sky Sports: “There is no togetherness, no fight. Michael Beale has lost his job and Steven Davis has come in, so there’s got to be questions asked of the players. Managers can’t keep losing job after job and this stays the same. The new signings haven’t been good enough.

“Rangers have a lot of work to do, there’s no doubt. Davis has put a team out and again they’ve let the club down. Performance levels were nowhere near what is required if you’re to be a Rangers player. Some of the players really need to have a hard look at themselves.

“I’m glad I’m going to go and walk my dog because it’s more exciting than what I have just watched. The recruitment has been atrocious, it’s so bad. The new players have failed to hit the heights expected of them and some of the other players have been there for too long as well.