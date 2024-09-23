Rangers investment claims have been made | SNS Group

The claims come alongside an assessment of Rangers manager Philippe Clement.

A former Scottish football CEO has claimed that an investor in the far-east is looking at Rangers right now as a possible opportunity.

The Light Blues are in a state of leadership flux at the moment. During the summer, CEO James Bisgrove left for Saudi Arabia in a shock move and Rangers are still on the hunt for his replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, chairman John Bennett has stepped down and they are also looking for his replacement on a permanent basis. Manager Philippe Clement signed a contract extension in the summer but an up and down start to the season has put added scrutiny on him.

Wins over Dundee United and Dundee though have cooled some of it, however. Former Aberdeen CEO Keith Wyness claims that he’s heard that an investor in the far-east with ties to Ibrox is looking at Rangers, with fresh investment what he feels is needed.

The former chief executive told Football Insider: “I think a fresh start is the right way forward. I know there is a Far East investor looking at Rangers right now.

“He’s already got links to the club, and if they can bring in another investor with a fresh executive team – that’s what the club really needs. They need that to rebuild properly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Wyness also hopes the boardroom unknowns don’t begin to impact Clement on the pitch. He added: “I hope this gives Clement a longer leash. The one thing Rangers don’t need, apart from boardroom turmoil, is on-pitch turmoil.

“But these clubs spiral into chaos and it often leads to chaos on the pitch. They’ve got to get a handle on this and stop this infighting. But there’s history, there’s a precedent – I’m not hopeful Clement will hold on. We could see Rangers in a real spiral.”