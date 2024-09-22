Lee Wallace will assists interim Hearts manager Liam Fox as the Tynecastle club search for their next permanent manager (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

Hearts sacked former Rangers, Everton and Scotland forward Steven Naismith earlier today and have now confirmed their interim coaching set up.

Heart of Midlothian are looking for a new head coach after the Edinburgh club sacked former Rangers striker Steven Naismith this weekend.

The Jambos have lost eight successive matches in all coemptions and six in the league so far this season. They sit rock bottom of the Scottish Premiership with their solo point coming from their opening weekend draw with the Gers at Tynecastle.

The search for a new manager has started but, in the meantime, B Team manager Liam Fox will step up and oversee first team duties. To help him in his role the former Dundee United gaffer has called up two coaches from the club’s B and under 18s sides including a former Rangers defender.

Lee Wallace, who has been coaching Hearts under 18s side, will serve as assistant manager to Fox while the capital club search for a new manager. They will also be joined in the dugout by B team coach Angus Beith.

Speaking to the Official Hearts Website, Chief Executive Officer Andrew McKinlay said: “The Board met today to agree a way forward, and the process of identifying and hiring a new management team has already begun.

“In the interim, we welcome Liam, Angus and Lee to the first team and will give them all the backing they need, as I’m sure the supporters will, in order to turn around the present situation.

“Updates will be provided to supporters in due course but, in the meantime, I would ask our fans to continue their unrivalled backing of the team when we host Ross County at Tynecastle Park on Saturday as, together, we strive to take positive steps forward."

Wallace played for Rangers for eight seasons between 2011 and 2019 and made over 250 first team appearances. He featured for the Ibrox club in all four divisions as they made their way up the divisions and lifted three league titles and the Challenge Cup along the way.