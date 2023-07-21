The kit is a throwback to a classic from 30 years ago and has proved an instant hit with supporters.

Rangers have officially released a hugely popular orange and navy blue third kit ahead of the new season - and fans are all saying the thing about the ‘retro inspired’ design.

The Ibrox teased the launch of the strip on social media last night with a close-up image of the colourful striped pattern - immediately reminding supporters of the throwback fan favourite Adidas jersey worn by Walter Smith’s nine-in-a-row heroes during the 1993/94 season.

Designed once again by British sportswear manufacturer Castore, it’s fair to say the post set fans’ pulses racing with many setting their alarms for 9am on Friday morning ahead of the big reveal. One fan wrote: “That’ll be me not sleeping a wink tonight now, cheers Rangers.”

This season’s home and away strips were given a positive reception by fans who have been much happier with the kit designs for season 2023/24 than in previous years but the new replica third kit is expected to be a top-seller after already proving a smash hit online.

Other images were leaked on Twitter of the remake kit which features a couple of small tweaks, including the Rangers crest sitting in a central position, a circular collar and a slightly lighter shade of orange. Sponsors Unibet have their logo emblazoned across the middle, with the strip going on sale in club megastores and online on Friday morning.

Worn previously by the club legends such as Richard Gough, Ally McCoist and Mark Hateley, Michael Beale’s side could potentially wear the new jersey on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership campaign against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on August, with their traditional blue home kit and white away kit clashing with the hosts.

Rangers new 3rd kit has proved an instant hit with fans

The classic 19993/94 strip is distinctively similar in design and was loved by supporters

Priced at £70 for adults, with kids pricing yet to be confirmed the jersey is likely to fall off the shelves over the coming days and fans have been reacting to the launch on social media:

One supporter commented: “Top notch. First time in years we have strips we are happy with,” while a second posted: “This is an absolute stormer! Well done, Castore.” A third joked: “Irn Bru FC,” and a fourth said: “We have to win the league with that.”