Scotland's Scott McTominay celebrates with Billy Gilmour | SNS Group

Napoli boss Antonio Conte is looking to recruit two Tartan Army fan favourites

Former Rangers academy graduate Billy Gilmour and Manchester United star Scott McTominay are being eyed as part of a stunning multi-million double transfer swoop by Napoli boss Antonio Conte.

The 2022/23 Serie A champions are reportedly in advanced talks with Brighton & Hove Albion over a £13m deal for Gilmour - a player Conte knows well having worked with the classy midfield playmaker during their time together at Stamford Bridge. And the Italians are also understood to be ready to compete for the signature of fellow Scotland international McTominay.

It's believed the Naples club have ‘made an approach’ for the in-demand defensive midfielder, who has just 12 months left to run on his current deal at Old Trafford. The 27-year-old, though has a long list of potential suitors, with Fulham, Newcastle United and Turkish Super Lig duo Fenerbahce and Galatasaray credited a strong interest in him earlier this summer.

However, it’s claimed the Red Devils will only conduct business and sanction a future sale if the price is right for McTominay after knocked back THREE previous offers from Craven Cottage for their academy graduate, who is valued at around £30m by club chiefs.

United boss Erik ten Hag is said to be a huge fan of McTominay after recently discussing his influence on and off the pitch. He scored 10 goals for the club last season to finish as their third top goalscorer. Ten Hag stated: “We have very good players so there will always be an interest from other clubs. When you score 10 goals in a season and also perform very good for Scotland, then there will be interest. But we want to keep him because he is a very important player for our squad. What he can contribute, as we saw last season once we had our sixes available, he could play in a more advanced role and is a highly interesting player for our team.”

But it’s now come to light that the one-club man is a player United could be willing to sacrifice in order to raise funds to recruit new signings. And Napoli could be set to test the waters by submitting an offer of a permanent deal as they attempt to lure him to Italy.

A deal for Gilmour appears closer to competition, with the 23-year-old scheduled to have a medical in the coming days ahead of ironing out the final details. He was previously the subject of an £8m bid last month, which was booted out by the Seagulls before Napoli returned with an improved offer of £10m plus £3m in add-ons.